LARAMIE – The sum needs to be greater than the parts for the Wyoming offense.

During the spring there were simply too many parts missing to get an accurate picture of what the Pokes' passing game will look like against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium.

It looked like more of the tired old story with Andrew Peasley completing 45% of his passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Brown and Gold game.

In fairness, the two projected starting offensive tackles, top three running backs and at least five potential starting receiver candidates did not suit up in the public showcase on April 29.

Peasley, entering his second and final season as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, will have an intriguing surrounding cast to work with in the fall.

Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee and Dawaiian McNeely provide a dynamic one-two punch at running back.

The experience at wide receiver, where Wyatt Wieland established himself as a go-to-target with a strong spring, will be improved with the addition of incoming transfers Ayir Asante (Holy Cross) and Devin Boddie (Vanderbilt).

Alex Brown, Will Pelissier and Gunner Gentry also should be completely healthy by fall camp. Caleb Merritt, Ryan Marquez, Jaylen Sargent and spring game standout Isaac Sell also will compete for roles in the offense.

Tight ends Treyton Welch and John Michael Gyllenborg and fullback Caleb Driskill have the receiving skills to help third-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek finally achieve some balance.

“We’ve got to put our pieces in the right spots,” Polasek said. “That is going to be critical to Wyoming’s success next year, personnel and play. Are we putting guys in positions to do what they do best? Then I think we will see growth in the pass game because of Andrew’s comfort, his preparation, laying down another spring and fall of repetitions should be beneficial.

“We’ve got to keep pushing. We’re in this race to maturity.”

Peasley, the former Utah State QB, is an unquestioned leader. But the super senior must take his game to a higher level in UW's pro-style offense.

The Cowboys finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in Mountain West play last season despite ranking 125th in passing yards (132.2 per game) and 122nd in yards per pass attempt (5.7).

“While he was an older player, he was still inexperienced in our offense,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of Peasley’s 2022 campaign. “There has been a different demeanor with him during the course of winter and now spring, and also just another step as far as leadership.

“I really believe another year in our system is going to benefit him, is going to benefit our offense as well.”

Waylee, who rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys in 2021, finished with 1,929 yards and 10 touchdowns during his NIU career.

McNeely, who had 367 yards and a touchdown in 10 games backing up Titus Swen last season, also will have an expanded role at the top of the depth chart.

UW’s run-first philosophy usually requires depth, which Sam Scott, LJ Richardson and Jeremy Hollingsworth provided during the spring.

D.Q. James is a dangerous change-of-pace option once he recovers from last season’s knee injury. The coaching staff is high on incoming freshmen Keany Parks and Tyler Jacklich.

“You can tell guys are battling to get on the field,” offensive lineman Jack Walsh said of the competition at running back. “You can tell some guys have been on the scout team and they want to be out there. You can see it.

“Each player has their own type of moves and they’re not similar. That’s the best for us as an offensive line when the defense is going against different styles.”

Welch led the team with five touchdown receptions last season. Gyllenborg was one of the breakout stars of the spring and had two catches for 31 yards in the Brown and Gold game.

Tight end is another position of strength with veterans Colin O’Brien and Nick Miles also returning. Redshirt freshman Isaac Schoenfeld and his athletic 6-foot-5, 256-pound frame will be hard to keep off the field.

“Coach Bohl has really pounded into us that we can’t settle,” Gyllenborg said. “The teams that have all the talent, it doesn’t really matter if you don’t have that chip on your shoulder. I feel like this squad, I mean, this was the toughest winter that we’ve had with workouts. I think most guys would agree with that.

“We’re trying to keep that chip on our shoulder in all areas.”

The offensive line is in flux with the graduation of left tackle Eric Abojei and left guard Zach Watts and the loss of right guard Emmanuel Pregnon to the transfer portal.

Frank Crum, the sixth-year senior from Laramie, will anchor the unit. There is a good chance Crum will move from right tackle to left tackle, a move Abojei made last season. Sophomore Caden Barnett is the favorite to start at the other tackle spot.

“Caden is a guy, it’s exciting because he came in and started the Air Force game. That was a pretty damn big game,” offensive line coach Joe Tripodi said. “Caden and Jack Walsh both have experience. Caden is a guy we view as a tackle, and we probably need him to play tackle. I know he’s excited about that opportunity.”

Walsh will likely fill in for Pregnon, who is now at USC, at right guard. The versatile sophomore could also play left guard or one of the tackle spots if called upon.

UW has a potential all-MW center in junior Nofoafia Tulafono, who Bohl said is in better shape after altering his diet and avoiding the McDonald's drive-thru window over the winter.

Redshirt freshmen Forrest Scheel, Luke Sandy, Rex Johnsen and Wes King also are in the mix to contribute this season.

“From day one of spring ball until now the improvements with the younger dudes that are stepping up and playing are insane,” Peasley said. “I think they made a lot of steps, which is good, it means we have depth now.”

There were some notable changes in the quarterback room during the spring.

Evan Svoboda was given most of the second-team reps so the coaching staff could evaluate the 6-5, 245-pound sophomore.

“Wyoming’s offense is a heavy-run, pro-style offense that gets you ready. That’s why you see Josh (Allen) have so much success,” said Svoboda, a developmental quarterback who went through his second spring at UW after transferring from Snow College. “It definitely takes time and it’s definitely a process. It’s a lot to learn, but once you know the basics then you can start putting pieces together and it starts to click.”

Jayden Clemons is still fighting to keep his No. 2 spot after delivering the game-winning touchdown pass at Colorado State and struggling in the loss to Boise State last season when Peasley was out with a concussion.

“What we do feel strongly about is Jayden does some really unique things at a really high level, but he also has a ton of room to grow and to improve with the drop-back game and the processing of third down,” Polasek said. “I love the way he shows up to work and I so appreciate him in the meeting room and his positive attitude and his leadership and all that. He has to just continue to keep growing, too.”

Redshirt freshman Caden Becker was moved to defensive end and then decided to transfer to Nebraska as a walk-on H-back. Backup Hank Gibbs transferred to Northern Colorado.

True freshman Kaden Anderson enrolled early but is still recovering from a knee injury suffered during his senior season at Southlake (Texas) Carroll High School.

Needing a fourth healthy quarterback for fall camp, the Cowboys added Iowa transfer Carson May last Thursday via the portal.

The 6-5, 220-pound May was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Oklahoma who has four years of eligibility remaining.

The race to be QB1 in 2024 will feature some exciting arm talent, but Peasley will be taking the snaps against the Red Raiders.

“For him to have a whole offseason and going into another spring ball with a year under his belt is huge in this offense,” Crum said of Peasley. “The growth is already being shown out there. Success rates are definitely better and he’s confident in himself and that’s showing. He’s a guy that’s easy to follow. He’s a great leader out there.

“When he’s doing his thing and working it just bleeds out to everybody.”