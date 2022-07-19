Storylines to follow as Wyoming Cowboys head to Mountain West media days in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Two years after the Mountain West postponed a season due to the pandemic, the conference is hosting an in-person football media days here at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

Traditional talking season is back and Wyoming is less than six weeks away from kicking off the 2022 season in Big Ten country.

Here are five MW storylines to track during the two-day event featuring all 12 head coaches and two players from each team:

1. What are the realistic expectations for the Pokes?

Craig Bohl is entering his ninth season at UW, which matches Lloyd Eaton for the longest tenure in program history.

It’s safe to say the last two years have been the most challenging of the veteran coach’s career with a 2-4 record during the truncated 2020 campaign and then losing 15 players to the transfer portal following last season’s disappointing 7-6 finish.

The Pokes will likely be picked to finish fourth or fifth in the Mountain Division when the MW preseason poll is released Wednesday.

Outside expectations are low, but there were good feelings inside the High Altitude Performance Center after UW’s spring game.

“We ended the year on a great bowl win with a lot of enthusiasm and then we had some players that departed and then we had some players that have joined,” Bohl noted. “I have noticed a feeling of coming together as a football team. Guys want to be here, they want to support one another.

“There’s a competitive edge. They really want to be good. The other thing I’ve learned is you have guys that are being unselfish that are playing different places and they’re not complaining about it.”

Bohl will be joined by linebacker Easton Gibbs and running back Titus Swen in Las Vegas.

2. Will realignment aftershocks destabilize the MW?

A year after Oklahoma and Texas announced plans to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, UCLA and USC stunned the Pac-12 by starting to pack for a 2024 move to the Big Ten.

The Power 5 is quickly becoming the Power 2, which means the Big 12 and Pac-12 are fighting for survival.

Last year the Big 12 opted to invite BYU and raid the American Athletic Conference (adding Cincinnati, UCF and Houston), which left the MW unscathed.

The Pac-12 may consider San Diego State after losing the Los Angeles market and/or Boise State, which has a strong brand and is located in a growing market.

According to reports Monday, the Pac-12 and Big 12 have ended conversations about a possible merger. The ACC and Pac-12 could be working on a scheduling partnership to enhance each conference’s television deal.

During his state-of-the-conference address Wednesday, MW commissioner Craig Thompson will likely express confidence in keeping the conference intact and being an attractive landing spot for West Coast teams possibly looking for a new home in the years to come.

3. Who is the MW favorite?

Fresno State, despite losing head coach Kalen DeBoer to Washington after last season’s 10-3 finish, appears to be the team to beat.

Jeff Tedford has returned for another stint with the Bulldogs after leading the program to the MW championship in 2019. He inherits a talented roster led by quarterback Jake Haener, the presumed preseason player of the year, capable of finishing in the top 25.

Fresno State will be the favorite in the West Division, but reigning champion San Diego State is always stout defensively and may have finally found a dynamic quarterback with former Oregon/Virginia Tech signal-caller Braxton Burmeister set to use his extra year of eligibility with the Aztecs.

Three Mountain Division contenders have veteran quarterbacks capable of leading their respective teams to the title. Boise State returns Hank Bachmeier, Air Force returns Haaziq Daniels and Utah State returns Logan Bonner.

Looking for a sleeper? Laramie is a good place to start considering the Broncos, Falcons and Aggies all have to visit War Memorial Stadium this fall.

4. New faces in familiar places

There were four coaching changes during the offseason, but all four new hires are familiar faces.

Tedford was 26-14 overall and 16-8 in the MW at Fresno State from 2017-19 before stepping aside for health reasons.

First-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell was 33-26 overall and 23-17 in conference play at Nevada over the previous five seasons.

The Wolf Pack replaced Norvell with Ken Wilson, an Oregon assistant who had previously worked at Nevada for legendary coach Chris Ault.

Hawaii has turned the program over to Timmy Chang, who set the NCAA record for career passing yards during his playing days for the Rainbow Warriors. Chang was on Norvell’s staff at Nevada before landing the gig at his alma mater.

Last year Blake Anderson won a MW championship during his first season at Utah State.

As far as the hot seat, most of the conference’s coaches are relatively new or secure.

Former UW offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo probably needs to show some progress in his third season at UNLV and Andy Avalos has lofty expectations to meet in his second season at Boise State to keep the message boards quiet.

5. The narrow path to the CFP, New Year’s Six Bowls

Cincinnati became the first Group of 5 program to reach the College Football Playoff last season. Independent BYU (No. 13), Sun Belt champion Louisiana (No. 23) and MW champion SDSU (No. 24) also appeared in the final CFP rankings.

The Bearcats were rewarded by the selection committee for scheduling as they beat both Notre Dame and Indiana on the road.

Is there a path for a MW team to get in the discussion or at least contend for a New Year’s Six Bowl invitation?

Fresno State’s schedule includes a home game against Oregon State and a marquee road game at USC. If the Bulldogs are 11-0 or 10-1 when UW visits for the regular-season finale, they should be in the mix.

SDSU has two Pac-12 matchups with a manageable home opener against Arizona and a road game at Utah. The Utes went to the Rose Bowl last season but also lost to the Aztecs.

Boise State’s non-conference slate (at Oregon State, vs. UT Martin, at UTEP, vs. BYU) isn’t strong enough to make a CFP run. The Broncos do get SDSU and Fresno State at home in notable MW divisional crossover matchups.

Utah State plays at Alabama on Sept. 3, but the reigning MW champs are currently 38 ½-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide.

CSU opens at Michigan and also hosts Washington State at Canvas Stadium. If Norvell wins both those games and the Rams contend for the MW title he could be headed to a Power 5 conference in 2023.

Air Force (vs. Colorado), Hawaii (vs. Vanderbilt, at Michigan), New Mexico (at LSU), Nevada (at Iowa), San Jose State (at Auburn), UNLV (at Cal, at Notre Dame) and UW (at Illinois) also play Power 5 opponents.