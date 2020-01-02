Strength coach among promotions within Wyoming's football staff

LARAMIE — It didn’t take Wyoming coach Craig Bohl long to find his next head strength coach.
Just hours after Kansas officially hired Ben Iannacchione away as its director of sports performance, Bohl announced that Eric Donoval will be promoted to take Iannacchione’s place as the Cowboys’ director of sports performance and thus the director of the football program’s strength and conditioning program. Donoval spent the previous two years working alongside Iannacchione as Wyoming’s associate director of sports performance.
It was one of three staff promotions announced by the Cowboys’ sixth-year coach just two days after Wyoming’s season-ending win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Tuesday.
Offensive line coach Bart Miller will also hold the title of run-game coordinator moving forward. Aaron Bohl, Craig’s son, will also remain on his father’s staff full-time coaching the Cowboys’ linebacker.
Aaron Bohl, who spent the last three seasons as a defensive graduate assistant, coached linebackers on an interim basis after former safeties coach Willie Mack Garza resigned in October following a DUI charge. First-year defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, who began working with the safeties again following Garza’s departure, will continue to coach the position.
In his first season with the Cowboys’ program after joining the staff from Ohio in January, Miller coached an offensive line that helped pave the way for a rushing attack that ranked second in the Mountain West and 23rd nationally at 214.8 yards per game. Sophomore center Keegan Cryder was a second-team all-MW selection this season while junior guard Logan Harris earned honorable mention honors.
Aaron, a former linebacker himself at Division II Minnesota State Moorhead, has helped coach the position throughout his time on the Cowboys’ staff. He helped develop All-American Logan Wilson, who finished his career fourth in school history in career tackles, and fellow senior Cassh Maluia, an all-MW honorable mention selection. The duo helped Wyoming finish 11th nationally this season in rushing yards and points allowed.
