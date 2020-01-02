Strength coach among promotions within Wyoming's football staff

LARAMIE — It didn’t take Wyoming coach Craig Bohl long to find his next head strength coach.

Just hours after Kansas officially hired Ben Iannacchione away as its director of sports performance, Bohl announced that Eric Donoval will be promoted to take Iannacchione’s place as the Cowboys’ director of sports performance and thus the director of the football program’s strength and conditioning program. Donoval spent the previous two years working alongside Iannacchione as Wyoming’s associate director of sports performance.

It was one of three staff promotions announced by the Cowboys’ sixth-year coach just two days after Wyoming’s season-ending win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Offensive line coach Bart Miller will also hold the title of run-game coordinator moving forward. Aaron Bohl, Craig’s son, will also remain on his father’s staff full-time coaching the Cowboys’ linebacker.