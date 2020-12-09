Suspended Wyoming football player accused of domestic assault

LARAMIE -- A Wyoming football player was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault shortly before being suspended from the team earlier this week.

Cameron Smith was booked into the Albany County Detention Center on Monday morning. Smith was also charged with false identification, according to the jail log.

Smith posted bond and was released at 12:37 p.m. Monday, a detention center deputy told the Star-Tribune. A freshman defensive end for the Cowboys, Smith was suspended by UW coach Craig Bohl later that afternoon.

"Coach Bohl nor anyone from University of Wyoming Athletics will have any further comment regarding the suspension," the school said in a statement.

An incident allegedly involving Smith occurred inside White Hall, primarily a freshman dorm on the University of Wyoming’s campus, at approximately 8:27 Monday morning. According to a complaint filed in Albany County Circuit Court, university police officer Mark Doherty made the arrest after "subject (Smith) pushed his girlfriend on the bed several times. Also held her when she wanted to leave."