Suspended Wyoming football player accused of domestic assault
Suspended Wyoming football player accused of domestic assault

Wyoming DE Cameron Smith

Wyoming freshman defensive end Cameron Smith warms up ahead of the Cowboys' game against Nevada on Oct. 24 at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev.

 Courtesy, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- A Wyoming football player was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault shortly before being suspended from the team earlier this week.

Cameron Smith was booked into the Albany County Detention Center on Monday morning. Smith was also charged with false identification, according to the jail log.

Smith posted bond and was released at 12:37 p.m. Monday, a detention center deputy told the Star-Tribune. A freshman defensive end for the Cowboys, Smith was suspended by UW coach Craig Bohl later that afternoon.

"Coach Bohl nor anyone from University of Wyoming Athletics will have any further comment regarding the suspension," the school said in a statement.

An incident allegedly involving Smith occurred inside White Hall, primarily a freshman dorm on the University of Wyoming’s campus, at approximately 8:27 Monday morning. According to a complaint filed in Albany County Circuit Court, university police officer Mark Doherty made the arrest after "subject (Smith) pushed his girlfriend on the bed several times. Also held her when she wanted to leave."

A phone call placed to a number listed for Smith wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.

Smith’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 22, according to court documents. Domestic assault is a misdemeanor in Wyoming punishable by imprisonment of up to six months in jail, a fine of no more than $750 or both if convicted.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

