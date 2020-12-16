Suspended Wyoming football player leaving program

LARAMIE -- Suspended Wyoming football player Cameron Smith is leaving the program.

Smith is entering the transfer portal. The freshman defensive end made his intentions public Tuesday, announcing his decision on Twitter.

"After a year full of opportunity, hard work, adversity and life lessons, it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to pursue other opportunities," part of Smith's statement read.

Smith played in four games this season before UW coach Craig Bohl suspended him from the team on the afternoon of Dec. 7. Hours earlier, Smith was cited for domestic assault following an alleged incident involving his girlfriend, Lauren Condry.

In an interview with the Star-Tribune, Condry called the situation a misunderstanding. Smith's initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, according to court documents.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.