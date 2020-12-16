 Skip to main content
Suspended Wyoming football player leaving program
UW FOOTBALL

Suspended Wyoming football player leaving program

Wyoming DE Cameron Smith

Wyoming freshman defensive end Cameron Smith warms up ahead of the Cowboys' game against Nevada on Oct. 24 at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev.

 Courtesy, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- Suspended Wyoming football player Cameron Smith is leaving the program.

Smith is entering the transfer portal. The freshman defensive end made his intentions public Tuesday, announcing his decision on Twitter.

"After a year full of opportunity, hard work, adversity and life lessons, it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to pursue other opportunities," part of Smith's statement read.

Smith played in four games this season before UW coach Craig Bohl suspended him from the team on the afternoon of Dec. 7. Hours earlier, Smith was cited for domestic assault following an alleged incident involving his girlfriend, Lauren Condry.

In an interview with the Star-Tribune, Condry called the situation a misunderstanding. Smith's initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, according to court documents.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

