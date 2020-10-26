Taking his turn as Wyoming's full-time starter, QB Levi Williams looks to improve on first act

“Obviously it was a surprise,” Williams said. “I need to be ready when my number is called. That’s a big thing Coach Bohl preaches on, and I felt like I was. I just didn’t feel like I played my best, especially the first half. Left a lot of things out on the table.”

Williams’ 45-yard toss to Isaiah Neyor late in the first quarter was the only highlight for an offense that struggled to find its footing and a quarterback that struggled to find his touch in the passing game. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Williams ran for 40 yards on 10 carries but completed just four of his other 10 passes in the first two quarters as the Cowboys mustered just 106 total yards in the first half and didn’t convert a third down until just a few minutes left before the break.

Nevada held its biggest lead at 28-6 late in the third quarter when UW flipped a switch, answering with three consecutive touchdown drives. Williams completed 11 of his final 20 passes to finish 16 of 31 through the air for 227 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown toss to Gunner Gentry early in the fourth quarter.

“It should’ve been like that the whole game,” Williams said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}