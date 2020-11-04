Texas running back commits to Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Wyoming dipped into the Lone Star State for its latest commitment.
Manvel (Texas) running back Jordon Vaughn verbally committed to the Cowboys on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Vaughn is the first running back to commit to UW for the 2021 recruiting cycle.
#COMMITTED 🤎💛 pic.twitter.com/lL2VyY2TMZ— Jordon Vaughn (@Tha_Real_JV) November 3, 2020
Vaughn committed to the Cowboys over offers from Louisiana Tech, North Texas and Rice among others. He is ranked a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Vaughn is the ninth verbal pledge in UW's 2021 recruiting class. All of UW's commits have come since July.
