Texas running back commits to Wyoming
UW FOOTBALL

Texas running back commits to Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Wyoming dipped into the Lone Star State for its latest commitment.

Manvel (Texas) running back Jordon Vaughn verbally committed to the Cowboys on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Vaughn is the first running back to commit to UW for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Vaughn committed to the Cowboys over offers from Louisiana Tech, North Texas and Rice among others. He is ranked a two-star recruit by Rivals.

Vaughn is the ninth verbal pledge in UW's 2021 recruiting class. All of UW's commits have come since July.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

