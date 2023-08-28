LARAMIE – Joey McGuire has never been to Wyoming before, so the Texas Tech head coach decided to make a long weekend of it.

The Red Raiders will arrive at 7,220 feet on Thursday in an effort to acclimate to the altitude ahead of the opener against the Cowboys on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS).

“This is an extremely important game to us,” McGuire said during his press conference Monday in Lubbock, which has an elevation of 3,202 feet.

McGuire said his team will not focus on “whoever we play next week” and is locked in on counterpart Craig Bohl’s team.

The Red Raiders host No. 15 Oregon on Sept. 9 in a game that is already sold out.

“I’m really excited about playing Wyoming, I’ve never been to Wyoming,” McGuire said. “We’re playing one of the best coaches in the nation. I’m a football geek and whenever you’re playing a coach with three national titles … (Bohl) is a culture builder. He hangs his hat on tough teams, and I absolutely love that because I think that’s who we are.”

McGuire also has a lot of respect for UW’s defensive front. Oscar Giles, the longtime Texas defensive line coach, is in his second season on Bohl’s staff.

“He’s one of my favorite dudes, so I’m excited to see him on Saturday,” McGuire said. “Their D-line is a really physical group and they kind of take on Coach Giles’ mentality.”

Shough time

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough led Oregon to the 2020 Pac-12 championship and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl before transferring following the bizarre pandemic-shortened season.

The senior has struggled with injuries the past two seasons but the Red Raiders are 8-1 in games Shough has started, including 5-0 during last year’s breakthrough 8-5 campaign.

“I think he’s outstanding,” Bohl said. “You look at his stature, he’s 6-foot-5, a big guy that’s got a rocket arm and has a really good understanding of their offense. He plays with great composure, he knows where to take the ball and he’s an outstanding player.”

Shough will become the fifth player to start three consecutive openers at Texas Tech since 1980, joining a list that includes record-setting passers Kliff Kingsbury and Graham Harrell from the Mike Leach era.

Injury updates

Bohl said Northern Illinois running back transfer Harrison Waylee will not make his UW debut against Texas Tech but is close to returning from offseason knee surgery.

“He’s making really good progress, so we’re excited about that, but he will not play this week,” Bohl said.

Jamari Ferrell is No. 1 on the depth chart with the loss of Dawaiian McNeely to a season-ending ACL injury.

McGuire said wide receiver Coy Eakin and tight end Charles Robinson will not play due to injuries. The status of defensive back A.J. McCarty, who is waiting to hear from the NCAA about a waiver after transferring from Baylor outside the approved window, is expected to be determined Tuesday.

Notable

UW leads the all-time series 3-2, including a 22-17 victory in 1991 at War Memorial Stadium, which was the Red Raiders’ only previous trip to Laramie.

“We’re going to talk about that,” McGuire said. “I don’t think that team thought they were going to get beat.”

Quotable

“That program has a proud tradition, but they also play with a chip on their shoulders, and they take on all comers,” said Bohl, who faced Texas Tech in the old Southwest Conference when he was an assistant at Rice and in the Big 12 when he was Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. “I think it’s a great fit for Coach McGuire and I’m excited about coaching against these guys.”