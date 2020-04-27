Texas to pay Wyoming $1.85 million for 2023 game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will be handsomely compensated for its trip to Texas during the 2023 football season.

UW announced the pending matchup with the Longhorns, scheduled for Sept. 16, 2023 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, earlier this year. Texas, which won’t be making the return trip to War Memorial Stadium, will pay UW $1.85 million for the guarantee game, according to a copy of the game contract obtained by the Star-Tribune through an open records request.

The payment must be made by Jan. 30, 2024, according to the contractual agreement. Should either team pull out of the game for any reason that isn’t mutually agreed upon, that school would be required to pay the same amount to the other as liquidated damages.

The game will be the first matchup between the teams since Texas’ 37-17 win in Austin, Texas, in 2012. The Cowboys are winless against Texas in five all-time meetings.

Power Five opponents have routinely been on the non-conference portion of UW's schedule under head coach Craig Bohl. The Cowboys have faced at least one in all six seasons of Bohl’s tenure and will keep that streak going against Pac-12 foe Utah this coming season.