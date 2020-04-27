Texas to pay Wyoming $1.85 million for 2023 game

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will be handsomely compensated for its trip to Texas during the 2023 football season.
UW announced the pending matchup with the Longhorns, scheduled for Sept. 16, 2023 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, earlier this year. Texas, which won’t be making the return trip to War Memorial Stadium, will pay UW $1.85 million for the guarantee game, according to a copy of the game contract obtained by the Star-Tribune through an open records request.
The payment must be made by Jan. 30, 2024, according to the contractual agreement. Should either team pull out of the game for any reason that isn’t mutually agreed upon, that school would be required to pay the same amount to the other as liquidated damages.
The game will be the first matchup between the teams since Texas’ 37-17 win in Austin, Texas, in 2012. The Cowboys are winless against Texas in five all-time meetings.
Power Five opponents have routinely been on the non-conference portion of UW's schedule under head coach Craig Bohl. The Cowboys have faced at least one in all six seasons of Bohl’s tenure and will keep that streak going against Pac-12 foe Utah this coming season.
With Texas Tech also on UW’s 2023 slate, the Cowboys now have two Power Five foes on its non-conference slate that season. UW and Texas Tech will finish their home-and-home series in 2028 when the Cowboys make the return trip to Lubbock, Texas.
UW, which knocked off Missouri last season for its first Power Five win of the Bohl era, also has a future home-and-home scheduled with California (2028, 2029). UW was scheduled to play at Clemson in 2021, but the ACC power has since replaced the Cowboys with Georgia for that season.
Clemson will pay UW $1.1 million to break that contract. UW has yet to announce a replacement for its non-conference slate in 2021, though the Star-Tribune has learned the school doesn’t plan to schedule another Power Five opponent in Clemson’s place.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!