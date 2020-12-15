'The bar is getting raised': Craig Bohl acknowledges Wyoming's flaws, vows 2021 will be different

LARAMIE — Craig Bohl vowed next season will be different for Wyoming. So much so, he said, that it may run some of his players off before it gets here.
“There are going to be some guys that quite frankly don’t like expectations,” the Cowboys’ seventh-year coach said.
But after an abbreviated fall that fell well short of them, Bohl recognized there’s plenty of work to do.
During a virtual press conference that lasted more than 40 minutes Monday, Bohl vented frustration, acknowledged the Cowboys’ problem areas and took ownership of a pandemic-shortened season that ended with a whimper over the weekend with a 17-9 home loss to Boise State, which doubled as UW’s worst offensive performance in three years. The Cowboys won just two of their six games.
“Do I think we underachieved as a football program this year? Yes. The answer is yes,” Bohl said. “And I want to say this, I’m responsible for that.”
Bohl also acknowledged the positives. Behind a two-headed attack from Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith, UW again had one of the Mountain West’s top running games (219.5 rushing yards per game) that ranked 17th in the Football Bowl Subdivision. And the defense overcame some major attrition to keep UW in games.
The Cowboys finished in the top 4 in the league in points and yards allowed despite five players opting out before the season began because of medical concerns amid the pandemic, including projected starting defensive linemen Solomon Byrd and Mario Mora. The defensive line was also without starters Garrett Crall (injury), Ravontae Holt (injury), Victor Jones (suspension) and Cole Godbout (contact tracing) for at least one game, getting younger players valuable experience up front that they wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.
“I think particularly our front defensive seven exceeded my expectations going in with where we were at,” Bohl said. “A couple of those guys, heck, there wasn’t a lot of experience up there and they went out and competed.”
There was also the emergence of placekicker John Hoyland, who didn’t look like a true freshman taking over for Cooper Rothe, UW’s all-time leading scorer. Hoyland, a walk-on, made all but one of his 14 field goals this season and ranks sixth nationally in field-goal percentage (92.9). He also leads the nation in field goals made per game (2.17).
That also highlighted one of the negatives for the Cowboys. UW technically scored on 88.5% of its trips to the red zone, but the Cowboys had to call on Hoyland to kick nearly as many field goals (11) as touchdowns they scored (12) once inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
“Our red-zone offense, to say it was horrendous, that might be a generous statement,” Bohl said.
Of course, UW got little help from a passing game that once again left the Cowboys’ offense largely one-dimensional. Quarterback Levi Williams threw for a career-high 321 yards in UW’s loss to Colorado State, but the Cowboys were rarely consistent enough through the air to keep defenses honest and got progressively worse in that department, finishing with a combined nine completions in their last two games.
UW finished 114th out of 127 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in passing yards (153.3 per game) and 123rd in completion percentage (46.3), a lack of efficiency that’s been among the nation’s worst for the past three seasons. The Cowboys have not completed more than half their passes since Josh Allen completed 56.3% for the Pokes in 2017.
It didn’t help that UW lost the No. 1 quarterback on its depth chart, Sean Chambers, to another injury on the third play of the season, but Bohl said the excuses for UW’s lack of production through the air have dried up.
“It ain’t good enough. Period,” Bohl said. “Those numbers that you say there speak, and we’ve got to correct that. There are some plans that we will do, but it’s going to be a significant undertaking to say, ‘OK, does that mean we simplify? Does that mean we look at the quarterbacks that we have and receivers we have and then we change the schematics?’ And what kind of protection we can do to improve.
“We’re not going to be Air Force, put three backs in the backfield and just run option football. That’s not us. We’re going to run power football, but part of power football is to be able to throw some and effectively. And right now, we’re not doing either.”
Bohl said UW will push the start of spring football back to April amid the coronavirus pandemic. UW’s spring game is tentatively scheduled for May 8, which Bohl said will give him more time than usual to do a thorough assessment of the program before then.
That includes his coaching staff. Bohl didn’t offer many specifics when asked if he anticipates making any staff changes, but he said he always evaluates the performance of his assistants and that he’ll have “significant conversations” with each of them.
“I also understand words can just be words,” Bohl said of the improvements that need to be made. “You’ve got to put them into action, but there’s a burning desire in my heart when we’ve underachieved, and those things are hard. For us to (say we) have completely have a plan on everything that needs to be fixed right now, that’d be less than honest. But we’re going to have some time to get it fixed.”
UW had four straight bowl-eligible seasons before this one. The Cowboys’ last losing season had been 2015 when Bohl, then in his second year at the helm, was still establishing his culture.
The 2020 season may be over, but the work to get back to where the Cowboys are used to being and then some is just beginning.
“It’s been my experience that when a player or a team has expectations and they don’t meet those expectations, you go one of two ways,” Bohl said. “The guys that think everything is just rosy and then the bar gets raised, they spit the bit out and they quit. The guys who recognize that, by God, I’m going to look myself in the mirror, look my teammates in the eye and look our coaches in the eye and go, ‘that’s got to improve.’ That’s where you see a groundswell of focus, energy and determination to answer that bell of raising the bar.
“I’m not saying I’m the smartest guy out there, but I’m one of the most experienced guys. And that’s been my experience in the past. So 2021 is here, and the bar is getting raised.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!