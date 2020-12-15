'The bar is getting raised': Craig Bohl acknowledges Wyoming's flaws, vows 2021 will be different

That includes his coaching staff. Bohl didn’t offer many specifics when asked if he anticipates making any staff changes, but he said he always evaluates the performance of his assistants and that he’ll have “significant conversations” with each of them.

“I also understand words can just be words,” Bohl said of the improvements that need to be made. “You’ve got to put them into action, but there’s a burning desire in my heart when we’ve underachieved, and those things are hard. For us to (say we) have completely have a plan on everything that needs to be fixed right now, that’d be less than honest. But we’re going to have some time to get it fixed.”

UW had four straight bowl-eligible seasons before this one. The Cowboys’ last losing season had been 2015 when Bohl, then in his second year at the helm, was still establishing his culture.

The 2020 season may be over, but the work to get back to where the Cowboys are used to being and then some is just beginning.