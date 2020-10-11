The best of the rest of Wyoming's most memorable games of the century

San Diego State, 2016 Mountain West championship game

In the only Mountain West title game played at War Memorial Stadium to this point, Wyoming and San Diego State played another instant classic in a rematch of their 2016 regular-season tilt. Josh Allen's three touchdown passes helped the Cowboys rally from a 14-point deficit in the second half to get within a possession, but SDSU held on for a 24-21 win on an otherwise historic day for UW's program.

Colorado State, 2003

Wyoming didn’t qualify for a bowl in 2003, but the Cowboys soured a bowl-eligible season for its most bitter rival in comeback fashion. UW rallied from a 21-14 halftime deficit to take a lead in the third quarter, and after Colorado State tied it early in the fourth, Casey Bramlet connected with Malcom Floyd in a driving snowstorm for a 53-yard touchdown pass that proved to be the difference in a 35-28 victory -- UW’s first Border War win at home since 1991.

Utah State, 2001