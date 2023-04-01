LARAMIE – Bleeding brown and gold isn’t that unusual in Normal, Illinois.

Brian Hendricks and Cody Deti – assistants at Illinois State under head coach Brock Spack, a former Wyoming defensive coordinator – were together when they heard the news that longtime UW assistant coach Marty English was retiring.

Hendricks was coached by English while playing linebacker for the Cowboys from 2008-11. Deti, whose grandfather and father combined to coach Laramie High School football for 59 years, was a defensive back at UW from 1992-93 and became a student assistant for Joe Tiller after an injury ended his playing career.

“I was with a Laramie guy when I found out,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks said his only initial thought was to congratulate English, his mentor, on a distinguished career, even though his background made him the perfect fit for the vacancy at UW.

“I reached out to him right away because of the successful career he had as a coach and as a recruiter and the impact that he made in my life, not only as a student-athlete but as a man,” Hendricks said. “It was just really cool to see him end on his terms.”

English spent 12 of his 37 seasons in coaching at UW during two different stints (2003-11 and 2020-22) under three different head coaches (Joe Glenn, Dave Christensen and Craig Bohl).

Within nine days of English’s retirement, Bohl announced Hendricks as the program’s new defensive ends coach.

The protégé checked off a lot of boxes.

The defensive lines Hendricks coached for Spack the past five seasons, as well as his units prior to that as an assistant at Montana and the Colorado School of Mines, were highly productive.

Hendricks epitomizing the “Cowboy tough” culture Bohl strives for was an added bonus.

English, who still lives in Laramie, has been welcomed at practices this spring during a seemingly smooth transition.

“Coach English and Brian spent time together. As opposed to other changeovers where you have the new guy coming in, he’s looking at the old guy, you don’t want to hear a thing from the old guy, those two guys it has been really seamless,” Bohl said. “I walked around (Tuesday) at practice, and I told Coach English we love him but it’s like, put your hand in a bucket of water, take it out, and we’ve got the next guy coming in.”

‘This guy is a little intense’

Hendricks was supposed to play at Colorado State. His grandfather and father both played for the Rams.

English, who coached on both sides of the Border War during his career, was able to lure the CSU legacy recruit from Burlington, Colorado, to Laramie.

Hendricks earned all-Mountain West honors three times and was a captain on the Cowboys’ defense. He racked up 309 tackles in 45 career games and played a key role in the 2009 New Mexico Bowl win over Fresno State with 13 tackles.

During that 2009 season, Hendricks also set the UW mark for most tackles in a game (23) against Air Force. The record still stands.

How much of a factor was English in Hendricks’ decision to play for the Pokes instead of CSU?

“Over 95 percent,” Hendricks said. “The way he was honest, the way he handled himself with integrity and spoke to you like a human and didn’t try to blow smoke. He told you everything, even the things you didn’t necessarily want to hear at the time. Square jaw, intense, that’s what I wanted in my playing experience.”

Playing for English is different than replacing him on the sideline. That’s why he made sure to tell Hendricks to put his own stamp on the job.

“He has given me a lot of advice, but he just told me to be myself and work hard and trust in who you are,” Hendricks said. “That is something that really stuck to me. It’s the truth.”

Hendricks inherits two talented returning starters in DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders, who combined for 26.5 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks last season.

UW’s defense finished 67th in tackles for loss (5.6 per game) and 19th in sacks (2.9 per game) in 2021.

Hendricks, the only new coach on Bohl’s staff this year, made a strong first impression during the start of spring practice.

“When I first met him, I was like, ‘Oh, this guy is a little intense,’” sophomore defensive end Sabastian Harsh said. “Now being in meetings with him and being out on the field with him and getting a first look at how practice is going to go, I can see how he’s going to operate and have us be more technical. He shows us not only how to do things, but why we’re doing it to help other positions be more productive on the field. That’s going to be huge.

“I think over spring we’re going to develop a lot more and be better players and be more productive.”

‘A tough son-of-a-gun’

Hendricks learned the ropes as a young player from some other outstanding linebackers recruited by English, including Sean Claffey, Ward Dobbs and Michael Juergens. He also played alongside one of his high school rivals, Weston Johnson, another lightly recruited rural prospect from Wray, Colorado.

Unearthing hidden gems from his home state and developing them at UW, something English mastered, is a tradition Hendricks plans to carry on.

“That’s why I get up. Recruiting in Colorado is a dream,” Hendricks said. “To find that kid that may not be the most attractive athletically, attractive strength wise, speed wise, but he makes up for it by being a tough son-of-a-gun, that’s what it’s all about. You can win a lot with those kinds of guys.

“This is a developmental program, so to find those guys that bring that mentality, and then you can coach and train the rest, to me, that’s what it’s all about.”

Johnson, a captain in UW’s 2009 team, died in 2014 after a two-year battle with cancer. The program created the “Never Flinch Award” in Johnson's memory and fellow Coloradoans Chad Muma (2021) and Zach Watts (2022) have received the honor the past two seasons.

“Insanely important,” Hendricks said of carrying on Johnson’s legacy with his players. “His folks still live in Wray, and for that to be a tradition here, to have something named after him, what an honor. The relationship that we had, even though we were rivals in high school, Burlington Cougars, Wray Eagles, we did not like each other, by the end we were family.

“For young men now to learn about him and learn who he was and what that award means is what it’s all about. To have guys win that, especially from the state of Colorado, that’s really special.”

Fittingly, Tell Wade is one of the incoming freshmen who was recruited by English and will now be coached by Hendricks. The defensive end from Wray, Colorado, was the first player to commit to the Cowboys’ 2023 recruiting class.

Bleeding brown and gold will still be normal in northern Colorado.