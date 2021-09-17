THE OTHER SIDE: Q&A with Ball State beat writer Robby General

Wyoming, coming off a thrilling 50-43 road win over Northern Illinois, will host reigning Mid-American Conference champion Ball State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
The Cardinals (1-1), who had an eight game-winning streak snapped at No. 10 Penn State last week, defeated 2020 Mountain West champion San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl to cap a 7-1 finish.
The Cowboys (2-0) improved to 9-4 all-time against MAC teams by coming back to beat NIU after giving up a 42-16 lead in the second half.
The Casper Star-Tribune caught up with Robby General, the Ball State beat writer for the Star Press in Muncie, Ind., to get his insight on the first-ever matchup between the two programs:
Ryan Thorburn: The 2020 season was miserable for many programs around the country, including Wyoming, but it was a historic season for Ball State. What did winning the MAC championship mean to the Muncie, Ind., community and the fan base?
Robby General: I think it was huge. The interest surrounding the program is at a higher level than it’s been in years. I’ve watched/covered this team on-and-off since 2014 and, during Ball State’s home opener against Western Illinois, the student section was the largest I’ve ever seen it and there was Indianapolis media in attendance (also something I’ve hardly ever seen). So I think winning a MAC title and first bowl game ever was huge for the interest level surrounding the program.
RT: With the team returning almost completely intact after the 7-1 finish, outside expectations were obviously raised for the Cardinals entering the 2021 season. The record (1-1) so far is probably what everyone expected, but is there concern with the narrow margin of victory over Western Illinois (31-21) and the lopsided nature of the loss at Penn State (44-13)?
RG: There might be a little bit of concern. A slow start in Week 1 can be pegged to the fact that it was Week 1 and, as we saw across the college football landscape, weird stuff tends to happen during the first week of the season. To Ball State’s credit, it played much better in the second half against Western Illinois. Week 2, Ball State played one of the best teams in the country and, at times, were able to drive the ball and makes stops on defense. The biggest concern is that some of the same issues from Week 1 – slow start offensively, missed tackles, etc. – carried over into Happy Valley. I think if we see some of those same mistakes in Week 3, then the concern level is definitely raised.
RT: Quarterback Drew Plitt was 25-for-39 passing but for only 176 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Nittany Lions. Do you expect Plitt, a three-year starter, to have a bounce-back performance against the Cowboys?
RG: I think he’s due. After a strong season last year, he’s been sort of inconsistent these first few two weeks. He was forced to pass against Penn State a lot simply because Ball State wasn’t able to move the ball much on the ground. I think this week the Cardinals have more running success, which will help Plitt find some of his playmakers and get into more of a rhythm throughout the game.
RT: How do you see Ball State’s defense, which gave up 493 yards to Penn State, matching up with Wyoming’s improving offense after the Cowboys were able to put 50 points on the board at Northern Illinois?
RG: Week 1, it was the big plays that hurt Ball State. Week 2, it was the 10-, 15-yard chunk plays and third downs that hurt the Cardinals. I think BSU’s defense will have a good game against Wyoming. The secondary, despite giving up 253 passing yards, played pretty well against Penn State’s talented receivers. Even when (Penn State quarterback) Sean Clifford had time in the pocket, there were only a few instances where he was able to find a receiver deep. Of course, Ball State's running defense wasn’t as good in Week 2, but I think that’s more credit to Penn State’s talent at the line and in the backfield.
RT: Wyoming had a great atmosphere for the season opener against Montana State with a crowd of 27,007 at War Memorial Stadium. But Ball State won’t face a tougher road environment than what it experienced playing in front of 105,323 people last week at Beaver Stadium. What are you expecting to see from the Cardinals in Laramie after their eight-game winning streak was snapped in Happy Valley?
RG: I expect to see the offense coming out with a little fire. I feel like the first two weeks they’ve struggled to get into a rhythm and last week was a bit of a wake-up call. I was impressed with the offensive line giving Plitt time to throw the ball against Penn State and I expect the offense to focus on sharing the ball rather than trying to rely so much on Justin Hall. Atmosphere-wise, they’ll certainly be able to communicate better without 100,000-plus in the stands. My biggest question is how will the raised elevation affect them? If that becomes an issue, however, I think that the Cardinals' depth will allow them to rotate guys in and out, which they already do quite a bit.
