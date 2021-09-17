THE OTHER SIDE: Q&A with Ball State beat writer Robby General

RT: How do you see Ball State’s defense, which gave up 493 yards to Penn State, matching up with Wyoming’s improving offense after the Cowboys were able to put 50 points on the board at Northern Illinois?

RG: Week 1, it was the big plays that hurt Ball State. Week 2, it was the 10-, 15-yard chunk plays and third downs that hurt the Cardinals. I think BSU’s defense will have a good game against Wyoming. The secondary, despite giving up 253 passing yards, played pretty well against Penn State’s talented receivers. Even when (Penn State quarterback) Sean Clifford had time in the pocket, there were only a few instances where he was able to find a receiver deep. Of course, Ball State's running defense wasn’t as good in Week 2, but I think that’s more credit to Penn State’s talent at the line and in the backfield.

RT: Wyoming had a great atmosphere for the season opener against Montana State with a crowd of 27,007 at War Memorial Stadium. But Ball State won’t face a tougher road environment than what it experienced playing in front of 105,323 people last week at Beaver Stadium. What are you expecting to see from the Cardinals in Laramie after their eight-game winning streak was snapped in Happy Valley?

RG: I expect to see the offense coming out with a little fire. I feel like the first two weeks they’ve struggled to get into a rhythm and last week was a bit of a wake-up call. I was impressed with the offensive line giving Plitt time to throw the ball against Penn State and I expect the offense to focus on sharing the ball rather than trying to rely so much on Justin Hall. Atmosphere-wise, they’ll certainly be able to communicate better without 100,000-plus in the stands. My biggest question is how will the raised elevation affect them? If that becomes an issue, however, I think that the Cardinals' depth will allow them to rotate guys in and out, which they already do quite a bit.

