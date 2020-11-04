The Other Side: Q&A with Colorado State beat writer Kevin Lytle

Kevin Lytle: Most people were happy to see a change from Mike Bobo just because the results haven't been there. So normally a new hire, you're going to get some buzz pretty much no matter what just because change is exciting for people. But initially, people were kind of, I guess, confused and surprised because his record as a head coach, it was exactly .500 entering this year. Nothing really great. But basically, Joe Parker, the athletic director, seemed to lean really heavily on he wanted a guy with head coaching experience, and that kind of won the day. But then some of the allegations (of racial insensitivity and COVID-19 protocol violations) caused a little bit of negativity from some parts of the fan base. But really, I think it was mostly like, ‘OK, let's finally get to the season’ like most everyone's like. And it's just one game (against Fresno State). You don't want to put too much into it, but obviously, the way things went in Fresno last week for the Rams was not a great start. Again, that doesn't necessarily mean anything. He could go on to great things moving forward, but it certainly wasn't great start following a hire that there was certainly some skepticism about.