The Other Side: Q&A with Colorado State beat writer Kevin Lytle

Kevin Lytle covers Colorado State football for the Fort Collins Coloradoan. We caught up with him to talk about the Rams ahead of Thursday's game.
Davis Potter: What has been the general reaction among Colorado State's fan base to Steve Addazio's hiring?
Kevin Lytle: Most people were happy to see a change from Mike Bobo just because the results haven't been there. So normally a new hire, you're going to get some buzz pretty much no matter what just because change is exciting for people. But initially, people were kind of, I guess, confused and surprised because his record as a head coach, it was exactly .500 entering this year. Nothing really great. But basically, Joe Parker, the athletic director, seemed to lean really heavily on he wanted a guy with head coaching experience, and that kind of won the day. But then some of the allegations (of racial insensitivity and COVID-19 protocol violations) caused a little bit of negativity from some parts of the fan base. But really, I think it was mostly like, ‘OK, let's finally get to the season’ like most everyone's like. And it's just one game (against Fresno State). You don't want to put too much into it, but obviously, the way things went in Fresno last week for the Rams was not a great start. Again, that doesn't necessarily mean anything. He could go on to great things moving forward, but it certainly wasn't great start following a hire that there was certainly some skepticism about.
DP: Did it surprise you that Addazio went with Todd Centeio over incumbent Patrick O'Brien as the starting quarterback against Fresno? And who do you expect to start and get most of the playing time against Wyoming?
KL: You figured it's easiest from almost an optics standpoint to just stick with the guy who was here and see how he can work in the new system and then change if you need to change. But then when it got to game week and Addazio basically kept dodging quarterback questions, you really started to think, "Oh, man." It's not a surprise if he were to name the returning starter, so the fact that he very clearly was not naming him kind of got us thinking that, "OK, there might be a switch here." And sure enough, that happened. And his pretty curious reasoning behind it basically was a couple of their top receivers were out due to contact tracing COVID protocols. And basically Addazio said he wanted a running quarterback because those weapons being out. I expect Patrick O'Brien (to start) on Thursday. I think there will be a little bit of a fan riot on Twitter if it's not Patrick O'Brien to start. But on the flip side, Steve Addazio does not care about a fan riot on Twitter, so I wouldn't guarantee it.
DP: CSU wasn’t very good against the run last season. Yet they held Fresno to less than 90 rushing yards. Was that an anomaly? Or should this CSU run defense be better this season?
KL: It’s a good question. And it's tough to say right now because Fresno State didn't really need to use the rush game, especially early because they just kept finding wide open receivers. And often, especially in the first half, it was running backs coming out of the backfield just completely wide open, just totally blown assignments. You know how it goes when you find something that's working. You stick to it, and they kept finding open receivers. So why bother trying to force the run game when everything's working through the air? That’s going to be pretty interesting to me to see who plays (on the defensive line), how frequently they rotate and how many bodies they use to try and stay fresh against Wyoming’s front there. So it's gonna be a big test. They did some things well, but we'll learn a lot more about them, especially their run defense, Thursday night in what's always kind of the battle in the trenches.
DP: Speaking of running backs catching passes out of the backfield, Wyoming’s Xazavian Valladay (11 receptions) is also a threat in that regard. Is that something you think the Cowboys might be able to exploit?
KL: I certainly think football is a copycat sport. So you know Wyoming’s sitting there watching that tape and going, "Oh boy, we might be able to exploit some things." And you also wonder if they might use that almost as some decoys to fake one way and go the other knowing CSU is probably going to be overly focused on shutting that down after what happened (against Fresno). So yeah, it's gonna be a fun little chess match to see how that goes and what CSU does to try and stop a really good back that can do a lot of different things.
DP: Given everything surrounding the hire and CSU’s lack of rivalry success of late, how important do you think this game is for Addazio?
KL: I think it's very significant. For the coaching staff, they're probably sitting there saying we've had one game. Game 2 can't be huge. How's that work? But the people that pay the money, that have season tickets and that donate to the booster club and all that, they've sat through 12 straight rivalry losses. That's huge. That’s four straight seasons that CSU hasn't won a rivalry game, which is frankly right there as to why Mike Bobo got fired. So it's big.
This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.
