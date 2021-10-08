THE OTHER SIDE: Q&A with Denver Gazette columnist and former C-ST staffer Paul Klee

Paul Klee: They got confused and thought "AAC" was "ACC"? Just kidding. The Falcons had to believe other moves out of the MWC were imminent. And those big Texas markets are significant in Air Force recruiting, not to mention alumni bases. The move sure made a lot of sense to me, at least. I respect the heck out of the tradition and rivalries, but the Mountain West right now is something people outside the region watch when nobody else is on TV. Needs some buzz, bad. The AAC would be an upgrade for Air Force. And pretty awkward since the Mountain West office is maybe 10 minutes from the academy

RT: There is not a traveling trophy for the Air Force-Wyoming series, and Troy Calhoun has stopped short of publicly labeling the game a rivalry like counterpart Craig Bohl did this week. How do Calhoun’s players and the Falcon fan base view the Cowboys?

PK: For Air Force there's the Army/Navy games and everybody else. I'm sure there's some small stuff with other programs, but nothing compares to the Commander-in-Chief's games. Once in a while we get lucky and things escalate to Dave Christensen calling Troy Calhoun a "fly boy." Come on, that was fun. Based on my experience Wyoming fans dislike Air Force more than Air Force folks dislike Wyoming.