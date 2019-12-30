The Other Side: Q&A with Georgia State beat writer Ben Moore

BM: Yes he is. It was torn in the Panthers' eighth game of the season and, I've talked to Ellington and GSU's trainer and he refused to let the injury limit him. There is some precedent in college football as Deshaun Watson tore his ACL and played the following week when he was at Clemson. It has limited his explosiveness and the velocity on his intermediate throws. GSU's offensive coordinator, Brad Glenn, has done a very good job giving him quick throws and getting the ball out quickly. Dan still will run but will take the shorter gains to keep the chains moving. As senior safety Remy Lazarus told me, "Dan's a maniac." He has kept his quad, hamstring and calf strong on that right leg and done everything the training staff has told him to do.