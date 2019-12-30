The Other Side: Q&A with Georgia State beat writer Ben Moore

Ben Moore covers Georgia State for PantherTalk.com associated with 247Sports. We caught up with him to talk about the Panthers ahead of Tuesday’s game.
Davis Potter: Did Georgia State's 7-5 season exceed expectations, fall short of expectations or was it about what they expected?
Ben Moore: This was a huge bounceback year for (GSU) coach Shawn Elliott and the Panthers and likely exceeded expectations for most. After an impressive 7-5 debut season in Atlanta with a victory in the Cure Bowl in 2017, 2018 was a mess and found GSU playing 23 freshmen and stumbling to a 2-10 finish. The preseason win total was set at 3.5 victories, which I thought was a bit too low with how explosive this offense was expected to be. From the Earth-shaking victory over Tennessee to start the season to a 5-1 homestand, this season has been an enormous building block to what could be a strong run for Georgia State. More than half of the roster is made up of freshmen and sophomores, and the staff just signed the highest-rated signing class in program history.
DP: How would you describe Georgia State’s offense in terms of schemes and what they run?
BM: The offense is a spread-option attack led by dual-threat quarterback Dan Ellington, who has the ability to run or pass but will be entering the game less than full strength as he has been playing with a partially torn ACL for the final three games of the season. The Panthers are one of the best rushing teams in the nation, and the offensive line has played very well this season. Injuries have taken away some of the potency of the wide receiving corps, but Ellington can spread it around to several receivers and two very good tight ends in Roger Carter and Aubry Payne.
DP: So GSU’s quarterback is really playing on a torn ACL? How has that affected what he and that offense can do?
BM: Yes he is. It was torn in the Panthers' eighth game of the season and, I've talked to Ellington and GSU's trainer and he refused to let the injury limit him. There is some precedent in college football as Deshaun Watson tore his ACL and played the following week when he was at Clemson. It has limited his explosiveness and the velocity on his intermediate throws. GSU's offensive coordinator, Brad Glenn, has done a very good job giving him quick throws and getting the ball out quickly. Dan still will run but will take the shorter gains to keep the chains moving. As senior safety Remy Lazarus told me, "Dan's a maniac." He has kept his quad, hamstring and calf strong on that right leg and done everything the training staff has told him to do.
DP: How has running back Tra Barnett developed during his career and what’s made him so effective this season?
BM: Tra was basically an afterthought two seasons ago and didn't see the field until late in the season. He was one of the fastest prospects in the state of Georgia coming out of high school but has developed patience behind a much-improved offensive line. Barnett enjoys running inside the tackles and does a very good job hitting the hole with serious acceleration.
DP: Given Wyoming has yet to allow a 100-yd rusher this season, if the Cowboys shut down GSU’s running game, do you think the Panthers have the ability to adjust with the passing game?
BM: The Panthers are a run-first offense but have the ability to spread it out four wide and get other guys involved. GSU's offensive staff has done well pivoting if the running game isn't going well. GSU has the ability to throw to set up the run, and I expect to see several players in the backfield getting touches.
DP: Wyoming has been one of the nation’s top rushing teams all season. What does GSU’s defense run schematically and how do you expect GSU to try to stop that?
BM: GSU runs a base 3-4 with a soft zone in the secondary. To be quite candid, this unit has really struggled to stop the run for several seasons. It's been a major point of contention within the fan base as the Panthers had a top-50 defense the season prior to Elliott being hired, and the defense has hovered around the 100 mark within the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks. It has cost GSU games this season. A combination of injuries, poor play and schematic issues have led to the defense being one of the nation's worst. The Panthers also lost safety Chris Bacon (recently) to a torn ACL and he, unlike Ellington, will not play in the game.
DP: If there’s one matchup you’ll be watching closely that you think could ultimately decide this game, what would it be?
BM: I believe the game comes down to how will the Panthers' offense be able to move the ball? Against rival Georgia Southern, the Panthers' offense started strong in the first quarter but was simply embarrassed after that. A very good offensive line was whipped, and if the offense can't put points on the board, the defense hasn't proven it is good enough to slow a rushing attack that has proven it can go up and down the field.
This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.
