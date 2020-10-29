The Other Side: Q&A with Hawaii beat writer Stephen Tsai

Stephen Tsai covers Hawaii as the beat writer for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. We caught up with him to talk about the Warriors ahead of Friday's game.
Davis Potter: Hawaii coach Todd Graham said his team spent the week in Denver instead of flying back to the island. What has their preparation been like?
Stephen Tsai: After the Fresno game (Saturday), they went to Denver and I think they tried to have a little bit of a walk-through type of deal or an exercise period on Sunday. But they couldn’t do it outdoors, so they ended up doing it in a ballroom. On Monday, I think they also went indoors to do some walk-throughs. On Tuesday, they had an indoor session. They rented a field, but it was snow-covered and they couldn’t scrape off the snow, so they ended up practicing indoors. On Wednesday, it was their first day of practicing in an outdoor facility.
DP: What have they said about dealing with the elements, and do you think that favors Wyoming in this matchup?
ST: It would’ve been more of an advantage for Wyoming except Hawaii’s got a more balanced offense. If they stuck strictly to a run-and-shoot offense and pass-happy offense, that would’ve been a little bit of a problem with the altitude and the amount of routes they would’ve run. But last week, they went with the running game and had two guys rush for over 100 yards. That seems to be the way that they’re going to go. They’re trying to be a more physical and balanced type of team, so I think that might travel a little bit better than a pure run-and-shoot team.
DP: How else is this Hawaii offense different than those pass-happy offenses of the past?
ST: Well last year was a bit of I wouldn’t say controversy but a (quarterback) competition between Cole McDonald, who left the program to enter the NFL Draft last year, and Chevan Cordeiro. Now it’s Cordeiro’s team. So it’s pretty much his offense, and it’s an offense that’s sort of dictating what the defense gives. That was the case last week. They struggled to pass against Fresno State’s four-deep coverage, but with a thinner defensive front, they instead attacked with the run. So that’s the type of offense they’ll be. It will be more adjusting to what type of defense they’ll be facing.
DP: Speaking of Chevan Cordeiro, how has the sophomore developed during his time at Hawaii?
ST: It just seems he’s a lot more confident. He’s always prepared as if he would be the starter, but he didn’t have a lot of starting experience, especially in high school. His first couple of years in high school, he was behind (Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback) Tua Tagovailoa at Saint Louis High School. So he didn’t play much his senior year. He was sort of a cameo type of player his first two years at UH, but he’s pretty talented and he comes from a really good coaching background. I think he’s just sort of grown into his role. He’s not a talkative guy, but he’s trying to learn to be more of the talkative type of leader.
DP: How would you expect Hawaii to try to attack a Wyoming defense that's been stout against the run in recent seasons but vulnerable to the pass?
ST: Well I think the goal is to air it out a lot more. I believe they only threw about three of four deep passes, I guess you would consider, from 20 yards or longer from the line of scrimmage. I know Graham’s plan is to throw at least 10 or 15 times deep in a game. I do think they tried to spread the field horizontally last week, and I think they’re going to try to spread it vertically this week.
DP: Hawaii gave up just 19 points last week. Is there an expectation for this UH defense to be better than years past?
ST: I think what you have to do is what June Jones did in his first year at Hawaii where they didn’t have the speed, so what they did is they started moving guys into positions where they would be smaller but quicker. So cornerbacks became safeties, safeties became linebackers, linebackers became ends and ends became defensive tackles. And I think that’s what they’re trying to do with this team. It’s a smaller, quicker lineup, and with some of the hybrids, they almost have six or seven guys on the field sometimes that have experience in the secondary. I think that’s their way to sort of combat the girth they lack on this team.
DP: What do they run schematically under first-year defensive coordinator Victor Santa Cruz?
ST: They run a bunch of things. They’ve gone with a three- and four-man front, and then they’ll try to bring up some linebackers, corners and safeties just to try to create a lot of pressure from a lot of different points. But they’ve been alternating out of a front that’s been three or four men on the line. It’s just a lot of guys moving around and a lot of hybrids, so you’ll still have a lot of guys that are really quick and have experience playing in coverage.
DP: What's one area of Hawaii's team you think Wyoming might be able to exploit?
ST: Like Wyoming and a lot of other teams in the Mountain West, I think it’s a matter of trying to install everything they want to do. They didn’t have a lot of training time, and it’s been kind of tough to try to get everybody up to the pace that Graham wants to go. He wants to go fast. I believe his goal is to get 90-95 plays a game, and they had 84 last week. They’re not at the pace he wants to get to. And it may not be the ideal time to try to play an up-tempo, faster pace, especially with the altitude.
DP: Who is someone for Hawaii nobody is really talking about that you think could be an X-factor?
ST: They brought out a guy last week who turned out to be an X-factor, Calvin Turner. He was the starting quarterback at Jacksonville for three years. They brought him in (as a transfer) and used him in the slot and in the Wildcat. Scored two touchdowns. He averaged 7.5 yards a carry as a Wildcat quarterback, so that’s a guy that showed a lot of running skills and a little bit of blocking skills last week. I think they can expand the offense where I think he can do a lot more.
This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter @DavisEPotter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!