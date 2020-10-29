The Other Side: Q&A with Hawaii beat writer Stephen Tsai

Stephen Tsai covers Hawaii as the beat writer for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. We caught up with him to talk about the Warriors ahead of Friday's game.

Davis Potter: Hawaii coach Todd Graham said his team spent the week in Denver instead of flying back to the island. What has their preparation been like?

Stephen Tsai: After the Fresno game (Saturday), they went to Denver and I think they tried to have a little bit of a walk-through type of deal or an exercise period on Sunday. But they couldn’t do it outdoors, so they ended up doing it in a ballroom. On Monday, I think they also went indoors to do some walk-throughs. On Tuesday, they had an indoor session. They rented a field, but it was snow-covered and they couldn’t scrape off the snow, so they ended up practicing indoors. On Wednesday, it was their first day of practicing in an outdoor facility.

DP: What have they said about dealing with the elements, and do you think that favors Wyoming in this matchup?