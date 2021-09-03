The Other Side: Q&A with Montana State beat writer Victor Flores

Wyoming fans are ready to pack War Memorial Stadium after the Cowboys played only two games with limited capacity in 2020. Montana State didn't play at all last year and will have its own rooting section during Saturday's opener.
The Star-Tribune caught up with Victor Flores, who covers Montana State for 406mtnsports, to get his read on the Bobcats as they begin the Brent Vigen era back in his old stomping grounds:
Ryan Thorburn: Montana State did not play in 2020, but the Bobcats won 11 games and advanced to the national semifinals in 2019, where they lost to eventual FCS champion North Dakota State. So how good is the team former Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent Vigen inherited in Bozeman?
Victor Flores: It's hard to see this team being even mediocre, if it stays relatively healthy. The Bobcats have 12 returning starters from that 2019 team, including all-Big Sky players in linebacker Troy Anderson, defensive lineman Chase Benson and Amandre Williams and offensive linemen Lewis Kidd and Taylor Tuiasosopo. Some of the new starters are FBS transfers, the rest are at least intriguing, and many backups look solid. There’s a reason nearly every preseason poll ranks Montana State around No. 10 in the FCS. Of course, it’s hard to be certain about any team that didn’t play a game last season, especially with a mostly new coaching staff. Their freshness and hunger could certainly override any rust, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they look erratic to start the season.
RT: Tucker Rovig, who led the Bobcats on that postseason run two seasons ago, was beaten out by Matthew McKay for the starting quarterback job during fall camp. What challenges do you think Montana State’s offense will present UW with the North Carolina State transfer behind center?
VF: An impressive scrimmage hurdle notwithstanding, Rovig is not nearly as good of a scrambler as McKay, and he wasn’t an exceptional passer in his 12 starts two years ago. Adding a dual-threat quarterback to a backfield with one of the Big Sky’s best running backs, Isaiah Ifanse, could unlock an already strong offense. McKay has also displayed a strong arm and has a good mix of chain-movers and big-play threats to throw to. His accuracy is still a question mark -- members of the media haven’t been able to see him much beyond the spring game and some drills -- but he doesn’t need to be a great thrower to be dangerous.
RT: Is there any chance Vigen, who was criticized for the Cowboys’ anemic passing game in the years after Josh Allen left for the NFL, will air it out at War Memorial Stadium?
VF: The odds are low. He has a reputation as a run-first coach, and he took over one of the FCS’ best run teams. The Bobcats were eighth nationally in 2019 with 258.1 rushing yards per game and set a single-season program record with 3,871 total rushing yards. The Bobcats not only have Ifanse and McKay, they have an explosive freshman running back in Elijah Elliott and a veteran, talented offensive line. McKay might be a better passer than we realize, or Vigen and offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright might try to surprise Wyoming, but all signs point to a run-heavy game plan for Montana State.
RT: Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson had 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2019. How stout is the Bobcats’ defense overall?
VF: Any defense with Andersen has a chance to be great. He’s an all-time great Bobcat who began his Montana State career as a running back, switched to quarterback and still played some offense in 2019. He and his coaches insist he’ll focus on linebacker this season, and he’s fully recovered from a knee injury in 2019 that required surgery. Montana State’s defensive line, led by Benson and Williams, should be strong in the team’s new 4-2-5 scheme. The Bobcats ran a 3-4 prior to Vigen. The biggest question mark is the secondary, which Vigen called the "least experienced but most talented" position group on the team. Starting nickelback Tyrel Thomas will miss at least the Wyoming game, but this defense seems capable of playing well even without a starter or two.
RT: Vigen worked for UW head coach Craig Bohl for 18 years. Do you think the Bobcats’ new head coach can pull off an FCS-over-FBS upset at the expense of his dear friend in Laramie?
VF: It wouldn’t be the biggest upset ever, especially considering Vigen’s familiarity with Wyoming, but I would be surprised. An FCS team that hasn’t played in two years will struggle against most FBS teams, especially one as talented and experienced as the Cowboys.
