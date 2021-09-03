The Other Side: Q&A with Montana State beat writer Victor Flores

RT: Tucker Rovig, who led the Bobcats on that postseason run two seasons ago, was beaten out by Matthew McKay for the starting quarterback job during fall camp. What challenges do you think Montana State’s offense will present UW with the North Carolina State transfer behind center?

VF: An impressive scrimmage hurdle notwithstanding, Rovig is not nearly as good of a scrambler as McKay, and he wasn’t an exceptional passer in his 12 starts two years ago. Adding a dual-threat quarterback to a backfield with one of the Big Sky’s best running backs, Isaiah Ifanse, could unlock an already strong offense. McKay has also displayed a strong arm and has a good mix of chain-movers and big-play threats to throw to. His accuracy is still a question mark -- members of the media haven’t been able to see him much beyond the spring game and some drills -- but he doesn’t need to be a great thrower to be dangerous.

RT: Is there any chance Vigen, who was criticized for the Cowboys’ anemic passing game in the years after Josh Allen left for the NFL, will air it out at War Memorial Stadium?