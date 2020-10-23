The Other Side: Q&A with Nevada beat writer Duke Ritenhouse

DP: What's Nevada's biggest strength and weakness heading into this season?

DR: The strength would probably be the receivers. It’s actually a really good group. Elijah Cooks is on one side, who I think is a potential Player of the Year candidate. And Romeo Doubs on the other side. They're fast and athletic. A former receiver named Cole Turner is moving to tight end, and he’s 6-foot-6. There’s a lot of potential there. Carson Strong of course can get them the ball I think more efficiently than he did last year. It’s a real strength. The questions mark to me, I do think the offensive line will play better, and they have to. They have to or either Nevada is going to end up either not going to any sort of postseason or just being very disappointed. But again, on the defensive side, it’s new coaches, a new scheme, and five of the top six linebackers either ran out of eligibility or left the program, which leads to some question marks at linebacker.

DP: There was some sad news out of Nevada this week with Jay Norvell's father passing away. Is Norvell expected to coach this weekend?