The Other Side: Q&A with Nevada beat writer Duke Ritenhouse

Duke Ritenhouse covers Nevada as the beat writer for the Reno Gazette-Journal. We caught up with him to talk about the Wolf Pack ahead of Saturday’s game.
Davis Potter: What is the COVID-19 situation within Nevada's football program?
Duke Ritenhouse: They took a pretty serious bubble approach when athletes started coming back in June. They’ve been very cautious. There’s been very few positives, which they’re not divulging (details). There’s only been one opt-out that I know of, and that was a backup lineman. I actually had to look it up. I didn’t know the player. Things here are as good as they can be given the situation. And no, we certainly haven’t heard anything like that. They are, if anything, the most cautious group I know of in the area, the football program specifically.
DP: On the field, what are the expectations for Nevada this season?
DR: Actually, they’re fairly high. There are a ton of guys coming back. The quarterback (Carson Strong) is not a freshman anymore. If you were to split his season in two, he was really much better in the second half. There are new coaches all along the defensive side. There’s a new (4-2-5) defensive scheme that they think will work a little bit better. When the first cancellation was announced, we talked to (Nevada coach) Jay (Norvell) on Zoom and, for a lot of reasons, he was devastated, but he went back to the theme of I wish I could show the people of northern Nevada this team this year because it’s a good team. I think it’s a better team than 31-3 last year in Laramie. I don’t think we’re going to get a repeat of that.
DP: What has Carson Strong's development been like heading into his sophomore season?
DR: Night and day, really. He was injured. He only played in 10 games last year, but he got a little bit better. And as he said, the game slowed down for him a little bit in the second half of the season. They run an Air Raid-based attack. It has to have a passing threat or you can just key on the one running back, so he’s got to move the chains and take care of the ball, which is an old football thing. But it’s true. Nevada’s defense was on the field too much last year, and there were too many instances of drives stalling. He’s also the only non-senior team captain, which was announced last week. I thought if anything, there was a behind-the-scenes thing that happened that shows how much they really respect this kid.
DP: Nevada's starting left tackle, Miles Beach, has retired. Defensive tackle Chris Green was recently arrested and suspended. How does Nevada plan to handle those positions now?
DR: On the field, I think they feel like they have some guys they can shift around. A player named Moses Landis will slide over to left tackle on offense. There’s actually a ton of experience on the offensive line and guys who have played multiple positions. I know it’s not ideal, but they feel like they can shift a couple of guys and they’re not putting in either a freshman or a kid who’s never played either tackle or guard. They feel pretty good about that. A little bit less so on the defensive side. The player you mentioned, Chris Green, is obviously not with the program. In that case, they’re just going to do a little bit of the same thing.
DP: What's Nevada's biggest strength and weakness heading into this season?
DR: The strength would probably be the receivers. It’s actually a really good group. Elijah Cooks is on one side, who I think is a potential Player of the Year candidate. And Romeo Doubs on the other side. They're fast and athletic. A former receiver named Cole Turner is moving to tight end, and he’s 6-foot-6. There’s a lot of potential there. Carson Strong of course can get them the ball I think more efficiently than he did last year. It’s a real strength. The questions mark to me, I do think the offensive line will play better, and they have to. They have to or either Nevada is going to end up either not going to any sort of postseason or just being very disappointed. But again, on the defensive side, it’s new coaches, a new scheme, and five of the top six linebackers either ran out of eligibility or left the program, which leads to some question marks at linebacker.
DP: There was some sad news out of Nevada this week with Jay Norvell's father passing away. Is Norvell expected to coach this weekend?
DR: The school has said he will back, and there's no reason to think he won’t be. Now given that, both of his parents are gone now and I don’t know if perhaps there will be a family thing to wrap up or whatever. I think from what I know of Jay and how efficient he is and organized that, given five days, he can be back in Reno even if he leaves again after the game. But this is so important to him, and his players are so important to him, I’d be really surprised if he wasn’t. And that’s not because he’s a bad person. It’s just this is what he does, and this is who he is.
This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter @DavisEPotter
