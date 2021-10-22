The Other Side: Q&A with New Mexico beat writer Steve Virgen

The Casper Star-Tribune caught up with Steve Virgen, the Albuquerque Journal’s assistant sports editor and New Mexico football beat writer, to get his insight on the Lobos.
Wyoming hosts New Mexico on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., Stadium).
Ryan Thorburn: Bringing back Danny Gonzales, a New Mexico alumnus, as head coach, coupled with his hire of former Lobos head coach Rocky Long as defensive coordinator, seemed like a perfect marriage to get the program headed in the right direction. Is that still the feeling in Albuquerque or is the honeymoon over given the team’s recent struggles?
Steve Virgen: I don’t sense the honeymoon is over, but there is a definite sense of frustration and disappointment from Lobo fans about this season. There were expectations that the Lobos were going to be more competitive than they have been because of a few transfers, including quarterback Terry Wilson from Kentucky, and the return of 14 "super" seniors. Instead, there have only been glimpses and spurts of what Gonzales envisions the program to be. Some fans, not all, know to be patient and see some signs that in 2023 they’ll see a much more competitive team.
RT: Starting quarterback Terry Wilson missed New Mexico’s 36-7 loss to Colorado State due to injury, and freshman CJ Montes struggled in his first collegiate start. Who do you think will be taking the snaps against Wyoming on Saturday?
SV: I don’t think Wilson is ready just yet as he continues to recover from an elbow injury on his left, non-throwing arm. However, he is expected to travel with the team and the plan is to get him ready to play against Wyoming. If he’s unable to play, I believe the Lobos will turn to Isaiah Chavez, who came in during the second quarter of last year’s game against Wyoming and led New Mexico to a 17-16 win.
RT: Wyoming’s quarterback play and offense was really bad last week, but the Lobos had 69 yards of total offense, which set a Mountain West Conference record for futility in a conference game. Is there any signs of hope for New Mexico’s offense as it prepares to face the Cowboys, who limited Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener to 96 yards passing?
SV: There are always signs of hope from the Lobos’ perspective. But they are in bad, bad shape. It seems they have been trying too hard to generate explosive passing plays by simply throwing the deep ball. This week, they are expected to try to establish a run game and use the run to set up the pass. They do have some playmakers on offense, but they are inexperienced: true freshmen Luke Wysong, a wide receiver, and running back Aaron Dumas.
RT: The Cowboys haven’t scored in six consecutive quarters and have struggled historically against Long’s defenses. How do you see the matchup on this side of the ball playing out?
SV: Seems like it will be much of the same, a Rocky Long defense limiting the Wyoming offense. I don’t expect too many big plays allowed by the Lobos, and the UNM defense should be able to keep the game close, if the New Mexico offense can generate some success, or at least something more than a three-and-out. The UNM defense is a unit that continues to show improvement each week. There is not much depth, but there are several guys who can make game-changing-type plays.
RT: Wyoming is 0-2 in the Mountain West after escaping with a win over hapless UConn in the non-conference finale. New Mexico has lost five consecutive games. Something has to give Saturday. What do you think happens when these two Mountain Division basement dwellers play in Laramie?
SV: I think Wyoming gets its first MW win. The Cowboys are the better team and they can take advantage of the Lobos’ youth and inexperience, and their struggles on offense. Last year’s matchup between Wyoming and New Mexico went down to the wire. That could be the case again, but the Cowboys are plenty capable of running away with this game.
