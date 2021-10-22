The Other Side: Q&A with New Mexico beat writer Steve Virgen

SV: I don’t think Wilson is ready just yet as he continues to recover from an elbow injury on his left, non-throwing arm. However, he is expected to travel with the team and the plan is to get him ready to play against Wyoming. If he’s unable to play, I believe the Lobos will turn to Isaiah Chavez, who came in during the second quarter of last year’s game against Wyoming and led New Mexico to a 17-16 win.

RT: Wyoming’s quarterback play and offense was really bad last week, but the Lobos had 69 yards of total offense, which set a Mountain West Conference record for futility in a conference game. Is there any signs of hope for New Mexico’s offense as it prepares to face the Cowboys, who limited Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener to 96 yards passing?

SV: There are always signs of hope from the Lobos’ perspective. But they are in bad, bad shape. It seems they have been trying too hard to generate explosive passing plays by simply throwing the deep ball. This week, they are expected to try to establish a run game and use the run to set up the pass. They do have some playmakers on offense, but they are inexperienced: true freshmen Luke Wysong, a wide receiver, and running back Aaron Dumas.