The Other Side: Q&A with Northern Illinois beat writer Eddie Carifio

EC: There were very few changes as the Huskies started more freshmen last year, and had more on their roster, than I think all but one Division I team. And thanks to the eligibility rules from last year, they have even more freshmen. Hammock just brought in a couple pieces through the portal, notably Rocky Lombardi (see below), running back Clint Ratkovich and tight end Miles Joiner.

RT: What impact has Michigan State transfer Rocky Lombardi had on the Huskies’ offense?

EC: Through 57 minutes Saturday, it didn't look like much. The Huskies were content to grind the ball behind Harrison Waylee and keep Lombardi in the garage. But on that final drive, he showed what he can do. They haven't had a drive like that in a long time, and it was good to see for fans.

RT: Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl was impressed with NIU’s speed on defense after watching the Georgia Tech game film. The Huskies gave up 429 yards but only three scores to the Yellow Jackets. How good is this unit?