The Other Side: Q&A with the MW Wire's Fresno State expert Matthew Kenerly

Matthew Kenerly: It's hard to be much more prolific than Haener has been in what essentially amounts to, at this point, the equivalent of one full season with the Bulldogs, but I think the real benchmark will be whether or not he can lead Fresno State to a conference championship like Marcus McMaryion, Derek Carr, Billy Volek, and Dilfer did before him. Considering the Mountain West looks perhaps more tough and unpredictable than ever, he'll definitely earn a spot on the proverbial Mt. Rushmore if he gets it done.

As for his future in the pro ranks, the obvious question he'll have to overcome is whether his physical limitations will limit his ceiling. He doesn't have the overall profile of, say, Nevada's Carson Strong, so while the NFL will surely appreciate Haener's moxie when they crunch the film this winter, that may only help him land a spot as a backup. Undrafted free agents sometimes become Ryan Fitzpatrick or Case Keenum, though, so you never know.

RT: Do you expect Haener, who has taken some hard hits and was wearing a walking boot earlier this week, to be ready to roll Saturday against the Cowboys?