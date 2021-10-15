The Other Side: Q&A with the MW Wire's Fresno State expert Matthew Kenerly

There was a path for Wyoming to host a top-25 matchup against Fresno State this Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) were ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll before a 27-24 loss on Oct. 2 at Hawaii. The Cowboys (4-1, 0-1) were unbeaten before dropping their Mountain West opener 24-14 at Air Force last week.
So much for the top-25 matchup, but these teams are still capable of competing for the MWC title.
Fresno State gave Oregon a scare at Autzen Stadium and beat UCLA at the Rose Bowl during non-conference play. UW is 2-0 at home with a dramatic win over Montana State and a dominant victory over Ball State.
Neither team can afford a second conference loss at this early stage of the race.
The Casper Star-Tribune caught up with Matthew Kenerly, a Fresno-based editor and writer for the Mountain West Wire (mwwire.com), to get his insights on the Bulldogs and their trip to Laramie to face the Pokes.
Ryan Thorburn: Fresno State has had some great quarterbacks through the years, including Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer, former NFL No. 1 overall pick David Carr and current Las Vegas Raiders starter Derek Carr. Where does Jake Haener, a Washington transfer, fit in the pantheon of Bulldogs QBs and do you think he has an NFL future?
Matthew Kenerly: It's hard to be much more prolific than Haener has been in what essentially amounts to, at this point, the equivalent of one full season with the Bulldogs, but I think the real benchmark will be whether or not he can lead Fresno State to a conference championship like Marcus McMaryion, Derek Carr, Billy Volek, and Dilfer did before him. Considering the Mountain West looks perhaps more tough and unpredictable than ever, he'll definitely earn a spot on the proverbial Mt. Rushmore if he gets it done.
As for his future in the pro ranks, the obvious question he'll have to overcome is whether his physical limitations will limit his ceiling. He doesn't have the overall profile of, say, Nevada's Carson Strong, so while the NFL will surely appreciate Haener's moxie when they crunch the film this winter, that may only help him land a spot as a backup. Undrafted free agents sometimes become Ryan Fitzpatrick or Case Keenum, though, so you never know.
RT: Do you expect Haener, who has taken some hard hits and was wearing a walking boot earlier this week, to be ready to roll Saturday against the Cowboys?
MK: Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has already said that Haener will go, which is certainly a relief to the Red Wave. I have to imagine, though, that they'll try and find ways to get Ronnie Rivers and the ground game on track in order to keep Haener from shouldering so much of the responsibility to move the ball, especially since Wyoming can boast of a much deeper and talented defensive line than either UNLV or Hawaii. And maybe that sounds strange to say considering Rivers is averaging a decent 4.62 yards per carry, but he's been a lot more boom and bust than in years past when you dig into the numbers and you have to figure the Cowboys will be ready to bottle him up as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, something that's gone a way toward offsetting that inefficiency to date.
RT: The Bulldogs nearly pulled off an upset against Oregon at Autzen Stadium and beat UCLA at the Rose Bowl to rise to No. 18 in the AP poll. What went wrong during the loss at Hawaii?
MK: Maybe it sounds trite to say Haener's injury limited his effectiveness, but I have to imagine there's no way he would've thrown at least a couple of those interceptions if he'd been fully mobile. Between that and the aforementioned uneven rushing attack, Hawaii was able to hang around long enough to make the Bulldogs pay for their big mistakes.
Fumble luck is another thing that reared its head in that game, too, which is probably something that hasn't been talked about enough. To date, the Bulldogs have fumbled 11 times and lost eight of them, which is exactly the kind of thing that could snap back toward the mean at any point... but is also something that the Cowboys could use to win the field position game and steal some easy points.
RT: What challenges will Fresno State’s defense present to a Wyoming offense coming off a shaky performance at Air Force?
MK: The Bulldogs have proven that last year's ability to create havoc was no fluke -- they're 30th nationally by stuff rate (carries stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage) and 32nd with a 8.2% sack rate. The defensive line, in particular, has been outstanding with Arron Mosby's move from linebacker to defensive end paying dividends seemingly every week with a big play, providing a reliable bookend to David Perales and freeing Kevin Atkins to make noise on the interior. They aren't invulnerable to big plays, though, because they've given up as many 20-yard plays as New Mexico and Hawaii, but they're plenty good enough in the trenches to make life miserable for Sean Chambers and the Cowboys running game if the home team isn't prepared.
RT: How do you see this game unfolding with Fresno State coming off a bye week and Wyoming licking its wounds after losing for the first time this season?
MK: I bought a lot of Wyoming stock over the off-season because I saw a deep and experienced team that looked primed for a breakthrough, but while I'm still holding, so to speak, I imagine it's been frustrating that they haven't quite put it all together for 60 minutes yet.
The game will hinge on a few different things: Will Wyoming set themselves up for success on third down or not? They've been up and down there from week to week but Fresno State has been strong defensively on those money plays. Will Sean Chambers connect on a few big play-action opportunities? That's a big ask and I don't know whether the run game can pick up all of the slack if he can't. Finally, can Wyoming's defense force Fresno State into a killer mistake or two?
In all, though, I think it'll be a close contest where Fresno State escapes with a narrow victory.
