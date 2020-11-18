The Other Side: Q&A with Utah State beat writer Jason Turner

Jason Turner covers Utah State for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah. We caught up with him to talk about the Aggies ahead of Thursday’s game.
Casper Star-Tribune: Utah State has dealt with plenty of change this season starting at the top. Why did the program decide to part ways with head coach Gary Andersen just three games into the season?
Jason Turner: Obviously the product (on the field) wasn’t very good. But I don’t know. I’ve got to think there's probably a little bit more to it than that. It's hard to really know in a season like this because usually us beat writers go to practice a little bit, but that hasn’t been the case during the COVID season. I don’t know. I have to wonder, he had the whole (suspended offensive lineman) Ty Shaw situation this summer with the racially insensitive remarks (made by Shaw). (Shaw) was reinstated to the team but was graduating in December and decided not to come back. I wonder a little bit if there was any divide in the locker room about that. I know once they did reinstate the season at the end of September, a couple of the guys, guys that were projected starters who were supposed to be 1 or 2 on the depth chart, they lost a couple of key defensive guys. It makes you wonder if maybe there was a little more to it. But honestly I don’t know.
CST: Have the Aggies made any schematic changes under interim coach Frank Maile?
JT: I don’t think there are any major changes. The interim coach was the co-defensive coordinator. And I would say the other co-defensive coordinator was calling the plays against Fresno State, but he was out with COVID. So it was actually somebody else. But no, I don’t think there were any major changes for that game.
CST: And you don't think they'll make any major changes going forward?
JT: Probably not. They’re using a quarterback that has never taken a Division I snap this week. Not that it’s a terribly complex offense to begin with, but you would think they’ll really simplify things this week.
CST: Speaking of Utah State's new starting quarterback, Cooper Legas, what can you tell us about the redshirt freshman and his skill set?
JT: I did see him play once in high school. Ironically I’ve seen him compete in the javelin and I’ve seen him wrestle more than I’ve actually seen him play football. I can tell you, as Frank Maile said during his press conference (Monday), the kid is a winner. He was a two-time state champion in wrestling and threw the javelin 200 feet in high school, which says something about his arm right there. He played his junior and senior year at Orem (High School in Utah), and those were some really good teams. He played with several Division I guys. His best receiver was Puka Nacua, a four-star recruit at Washington who made an impact as a true freshman. He was surrounded with guys like that. I think what really made me excited to see what he could do as a Division I quarterback was he played in an all-star game in Arlington (Texas) at A&T Stadium his senior year, and his team was trailing by 20 points in the fourth quarter and he rallied them to a victory. And he was playing against several Division I recruits. That was what really made me think this kid has legitimate Division I talent. Great athlete. His senior year, he threw for like 4,300 yards, but he rushed for 1,100. So he’s pretty athletic. Definitely a dual-threat kid.
CST: Do you expect Utah State to lean heavily on its running game to try to take the pressure off Legas in his first career start? Or do you think they'll let him throw it around?
JT: I don’t know. I haven’t really looked at the weather forecast. I think they’ll be more run heavy, but my gut feeling is he gives them a better opportunity, especially with the deep balls. That’s something (dismissed quarterback Jason) Shelley kind of struggled with this season. I think Legas gives them a better opportunity for the deep ball, but let’s see what the weather brings. But I think they’ll be more run-heavy regardless.
CST: And if Legas struggles and the Aggies want to make a change, who is his backup?
JT: It’s got to be Josh Calvin. He’s part of the same recruiting class as Cooper, so he’s a redshirt freshman. He’s from somewhere on the West Coast. But Josh Calvin is definitely the backup right now. Like Legas, he’s never taken a snap. And the other quarterback on the roster, Garrett Larson, is a walk-on. (Legas and Calvin) are the only two scholarship quarterbacks available for Thursday’s game.
CST: Utah State has also had its struggles on the defensive side of the ball, allowing more yards a game than any team in the Mountain West. What has contributed to that?
JT: I would say probably two things. I think the biggest problem the last couple of weeks has been they’ve given up too many big plays. (Nevada receiver Romeo) Doubs burned them a few times. They gave up three touchdown passes of 45-plus yards against Fresno State. Fresno only needed four plays to go 96 yards (during one drive in the first half). That was a big potential 14-point swing there in the first half. They’ve given up several big plays, and the tackling has been kind of suspect for a lot of the season where they haven’t wrapped up. They’ve been in position to make more plays than they’ve actually made. I would say those have probably been the two biggest culprits, but I would say the last two weeks, it’s just allowing big plays.
CST: These teams will once again be playing for the Bridger Rifle. Is that a source of motivation for Utah State's players?
JT: I’m sure it is a little bit. I remember when they won in Laramie a couple of years ago and seeing players celebrate with the rifle. I’ve seen pictures on social media as well. Yeah, I think it means something. I don’t know if’s quite the same meaning as, say, the wagon wheel with the BYU rivalry, but yeah, I think there’s definitely some added meaning to it.
This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.
