The Other Side: Q&A with Utah State beat writer Jason Turner

JT: I don’t think there are any major changes. The interim coach was the co-defensive coordinator. And I would say the other co-defensive coordinator was calling the plays against Fresno State, but he was out with COVID. So it was actually somebody else. But no, I don’t think there were any major changes for that game.

JT: I did see him play once in high school. Ironically I’ve seen him compete in the javelin and I’ve seen him wrestle more than I’ve actually seen him play football. I can tell you, as Frank Maile said during his press conference (Monday), the kid is a winner. He was a two-time state champion in wrestling and threw the javelin 200 feet in high school, which says something about his arm right there. He played his junior and senior year at Orem (High School in Utah), and those were some really good teams. He played with several Division I guys. His best receiver was Puka Nacua, a four-star recruit at Washington who made an impact as a true freshman. He was surrounded with guys like that. I think what really made me excited to see what he could do as a Division I quarterback was he played in an all-star game in Arlington (Texas) at A&T Stadium his senior year, and his team was trailing by 20 points in the fourth quarter and he rallied them to a victory. And he was playing against several Division I recruits. That was what really made me think this kid has legitimate Division I talent. Great athlete. His senior year, he threw for like 4,300 yards, but he rushed for 1,100. So he’s pretty athletic. Definitely a dual-threat kid.