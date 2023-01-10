The Star-Tribune final college football AP vote for the 2022 season

LARAMIE – The college football season ended with a three-hour yawn.

Georgia looked like a team that should be in the NFC South and TCU finally looked like the team that was expected to finish seventh in the Big 12 during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night.

Finding a worthy team to vote No. 2 proved to be difficult in the end.

Here’s how I voted in the final AP poll for the 2022 season (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (1): The Bulldogs finished 15-0 with a 65-7 victory over TCU in the national championship game. Kirby Smart has taken Nick Saban’s blueprint and built his own powerhouse.

2. TCU (3): The Horned Frogs (13-2) deserved to make the playoff and earned their way to the title game by beating Michigan. But TCU was clearly not ready for the sport’s biggest stage.

3. Michigan (2): Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines (13-1) to back-to-back Big Ten championships and playoff appearances. Will he stay to continue the quest for a national championship or return to the NFL?

4. Ohio State (4): The Buckeyes (11-2) would have likely crushed TCU in the title game. Instead, Ryan Day ends the season with haunting losses to Michigan and Georgia.

5. Alabama (5)

6. Tennessee (8)

7. Penn State (9)

8. Tulane (11)

9. Washington (13)

10. USC (6)

11. Clemson (7)

12. Florida State (16)

13. Oregon State (17)

14. LSU (18)

15. Oregon (14)

16. Utah (10)

17. Kansas State (12)

18. Notre Dame (20)

19. Troy (22)

20. South Carolina (19)

21. Fresno State (25): The Bulldogs (10-4) were 1-4 before reeling off nine consecutive wins, including a dominant performance against Washington State in the L.A. Bowl.

22. Air Force: The Falcons (10-3) were 5-3 in the Mountain Division but won the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and stomped Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl.

23. Pitt (NR)

23. UCLA (15)

25. Mississippi State (NR): Rest easy, Pirate.

Dropped out: No. 21 UTSA, No. 23. Cincinnati (21), No. 24. Texas.