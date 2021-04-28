The verdict on Wyoming's first spring scrimmage? A mixed bag

LARAMIE -- Wyoming’s first spring scrimmage featured some good and some bad.
In other words, it went about as expected.
The Cowboys on Saturday went at each other in a simulated game that consisted of more than 90 plays, UW coach Craig Bohl said. Offensively, Bohl complimented the backfield, adding freshman running back Titus Swen did some things “we’re really pleased with” as he works his way back into the mix coming off last year’s opt-out.
Receiver Isaiah Neyor, who also provided the scrimmage’s special-teams highlight with a blocked punt, continues to be mentioned as someone who’s steadily improving following his breakout freshman season, and freshman tight end Treyton Welch seemed to strengthen his hold on the No. 1 spot on the depth chart there with another strong showing.
“Treyton Welch is doing some dynamic things,” Bohl said following UW’s 10th spring practice Tuesday, his first media availability since the scrimmage. “He’s really got an excellent ability to come up and make catches when they’re contested.”
On defense, the Cowboys return all 11 starters with many of those players entrenched at the top of the depth chart, though Bohl said some of UW’s young players continued to make their presence felt in the scrimmage. Bohl specifically praised freshmen defensive linemen DeVonne Harris and Caleb Robinson for their performances Saturday.
Bohl said he continues to feel good about UW’s top three linebackers -- Chad Muma, Charles Hicks and Easton Gibbs -- but the Cowboys are looking for a fourth to round out the two-deep there. Cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn continue to have an “excellent spring,” Bohl said, though the Cowboys still need to establish depth behind them.
“The corners that are behind me and C.J., I think they’re doing a great job watching what we do and trying to learn,” Hearn said. “We don’t do everything perfect, but we have more experience than they have. So they can learn something. I feel like everybody’s getting better every day that’s behind us. They’re paying attention to the details and they understand.”
A position that stuck out to Bohl for the wrong reasons, though, was quarterback, where Sean Chambers and Levi Williams continue to duke it out for the starting job.
“It was not one of our better days all the way through,” Bohl said of the quarterbacks.
Specifically, Bohl said both were inconsistent with their accuracy, a part of their games that continues to be worked on given the Cowboys’ struggle in recent years with efficiency in the passing game. Bohl said the quarterbacks bounced back with “a great day” in that department Tuesday.
Bohl echoed offensive coordinator Tim Polasek’s comments last week regarding the lack of separation between the two, adding which quarterback performs better depends on the day. But the competition is entering the home stretch.
UW has just four more practices before the spring game. After that, Bohl said a starter will be named.
“Saturday, our accuracy at times was not where it needed to be,” Bohl said. “And if we’re going to get that completion percentage up, we need to make sure we’re throwing a little bit better balls. I’ve had conversations with both of them talking about the importance to improve. That’s why we practice, and I was pleased with how (Tuesday) went.”
Maybe the most important stat for UW over the weekend: Zero major injuries, something every college football program hopes to avoid this time of year.
"We were pleased we were able to get a lot of good work in," Bohl said. "I think a lot of our younger players were able to get a lot of repetitions. Of course, they have some work to do as well."
UW will practice again Thursday before holding another scrimmage Saturday.
