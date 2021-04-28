The verdict on Wyoming's first spring scrimmage? A mixed bag

Bohl said he continues to feel good about UW’s top three linebackers -- Chad Muma, Charles Hicks and Easton Gibbs -- but the Cowboys are looking for a fourth to round out the two-deep there. Cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn continue to have an “excellent spring,” Bohl said, though the Cowboys still need to establish depth behind them.

“The corners that are behind me and C.J., I think they’re doing a great job watching what we do and trying to learn,” Hearn said. “We don’t do everything perfect, but we have more experience than they have. So they can learn something. I feel like everybody’s getting better every day that’s behind us. They’re paying attention to the details and they understand.”

A position that stuck out to Bohl for the wrong reasons, though, was quarterback, where Sean Chambers and Levi Williams continue to duke it out for the starting job.

“It was not one of our better days all the way through,” Bohl said of the quarterbacks.

Specifically, Bohl said both were inconsistent with their accuracy, a part of their games that continues to be worked on given the Cowboys’ struggle in recent years with efficiency in the passing game. Bohl said the quarterbacks bounced back with “a great day” in that department Tuesday.