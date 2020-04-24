'They won't regret it': Natrona County grad Logan Wilson drafted by Cincinnati Bengals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It may take a couple of days for him to realize it, but Logan Wilson isn't dreaming anymore.

The former University of Wyoming linebacker's NFL pursuit became reality Friday when he was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the third round of the NFL Draft. With the Bengals taking the Natrona County High School product with the 65th overall pick, Wilson became UW's second-highest draftee since the turn of the century (Josh Allen, No. 7 overall in 2018) and just the fourth Cowboy to be drafted in the first three rounds since 1994.

"You always dream of being able to play in the NFL, but it’s one of those goals that’s just so slim," Wilson said. "You’ve got to do everything right just to get to that point. Very thankful that I even have this opportunity to play for the Cincinnati Bengals."

Wilson watched the virtual draft in the company of a limited gathering of friends and family members amid the coronavirus. The tension in his father's house in Casper built as Wilson waited more than 24 hours from the start of the draft Thursday as the first two rounds came and went without the fourth-leading tackler in UW history having his name called.