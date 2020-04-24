'They won't regret it': Natrona County grad Logan Wilson drafted by Cincinnati Bengals

It may take a couple of days for him to realize it, but Logan Wilson isn't dreaming anymore.
The former University of Wyoming linebacker's NFL pursuit became reality Friday when he was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the third round of the NFL Draft. With the Bengals taking the Natrona County High School product with the 65th overall pick, Wilson became UW's second-highest draftee since the turn of the century (Josh Allen, No. 7 overall in 2018) and just the fourth Cowboy to be drafted in the first three rounds since 1994.
"You always dream of being able to play in the NFL, but it’s one of those goals that’s just so slim," Wilson said. "You’ve got to do everything right just to get to that point. Very thankful that I even have this opportunity to play for the Cincinnati Bengals."
Wilson watched the virtual draft in the company of a limited gathering of friends and family members amid the coronavirus. The tension in his father's house in Casper built as Wilson waited more than 24 hours from the start of the draft Thursday as the first two rounds came and went without the fourth-leading tackler in UW history having his name called.
"I kept asking him all week, I said, 'Are you getting nervous?' 'Nope,'" said Wilson's mother, Carla. "'You getting nervous?' 'Nope.' 'You getting nervous?' 'Maybe a little bit.'"
But Wilson's wait wasn't going to last much longer. Nearly every team at the next level had a grade ranging from the second round to the fourth on Wilson, and as the second round drew to a close, his moment came.
Just before 7:30 p.m. local time, Wilson, Carla, and his girlfriend, Morgan Mead, perked up on the couch as his phone started buzzing. On the other end was Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor, who uttered the words Wilson had been waiting to hear his entire life: The Bengals were going to give him his shot at the NFL.
"Getting that phone call, it’s hard to explain," Wilson said. "I’m going through an overwhelming amount of emotions right now. Can’t really explain what I’m going through. My heart just started pounding right when I first got that call. I’m very thankful they decided to pick me, and they won’t regret it."
Once Wilson hung up, the room burst into high fives, applause and some tears.
"It’s awesome. It's his dream come true," his father, Trevor, said as wiped away tears. "Of course his family as well. We were all sitting there, and then it just hits you, you know?"
Logan Wilson isn't dreaming anymore.
Wilson’s selection makes it four straight years UW has had at least one player taken in the draft — the school’s longest streak since the 1990s. The 2020 draft will conclude Saturday with the final four rounds.
Wilson joins Taven Bryan (2018, Jacksonville Jaguars) as the only Natrona County alums to ever be drafted. He is also the first person from Casper who played at UW to be drafted since former Kelly Walsh standout Allyn Griffin in 1986.
Following an All-American career at UW, he was the fourth inside linebacker to come off the board. Wilson, a four-year starter for the Cowboys, finished fourth in both school and Mountain West history with 421 career tackles. His natural coverage ability earned him praise during the pre-draft process as a three-down linebacker who won’t have to come off the field in passing situations at the next level, which is exactly the kind of player Wilson said the Bengals are getting.
Wilson had 25 passes defended and 10 interceptions in his college career, including four as a senior, which led all Football Bowl Subdivision linebackers. He added 105 tackles this past season to earn first-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, second-team honors from USA Today and a third-team nod from The Associated Press.
He’s the first UW linebacker to be drafted since the San Francisco 49ers took Mark Nzeocha in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.
As for Cincinnati, Wilson said he's never been to the city and that he'll have to get more familiar with the history of a Bengals organization that he doesn't know much about, other than the most recent version.
"I know who Joe Burrow is," Wilson said, referring to LSU's Heisman-winning quarterback and his new teammate, whom the Bengals took with the No. 1 overall pick one night earlier.
But the newest Bengal knows what he'll be taking with him to the Queen City.
"I’ll always have my Wyoming pride in my background," Wilson said. "I’m very thankful and very proud of where I come from. I’ll always be a Wyoming boy at heart."
