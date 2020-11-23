Third time's a charm? Wyoming hopes so with UNLV looming after extended break

Bohl added the Cowboys are scheduled to travel to Las Vegas on Thanksgiving, but UW’s coaches and players will be waiting with bated breath until then. The Cowboys didn’t find out until the day before that their game against Utah State last week was being canceled.

That game was supposed to be played Thursday. So for the second straight week, the Cowboys scratched their opponent-specific game plan and took some time to re-calibrate before switching their focus to UNLV over the weekend.

“It’s hard for sure,” defensive back Keyon Blankenbaker said. “Even starting from when we found out the season got postponed (in August), that was kind of shaky. And then finding out we were about to play, it’s all over the place. But we’re just trying to stay level-headed, get better every day, keep moving forward and control what we can control.”

Other players are trying to look at the positive of the situation, too. Cornerback Azizi Hearn said he’s tried to get his teammates to view the extended break between games as an opportunity to take advantage of additional practice time in order to improve themselves before lining up against their next opponent.