'This hurts': Wyoming players, administrators react to postponed football season

In a series of tweets, Chambers thanked athletic director Tom Burman, head football coach Craig Bohl and the rest of UW’s administration and coaches for “doing everything right and setting up a safe plan” for the football team. The redshirt sophomore also criticized what he perceived to be a lack of leadership from the NCAA, which left the decision of whether or not to play football this fall to each conference.

“It starts from the top with the (NCAA),” Chambers tweeted. “If there was any semblance of leadership we wouldn’t be in this mess. No direction or leadership lead us to a decision like this. Now us athletes have to reap the consequences that we don’t deserve.”

In response to Chambers’ tweet, freshman receiver Joshua Cobbs tweeted, “Don’t make no sense.”

Other players already had their eye on an uncertain future. The Mountain West left open the possibility of playing the season in the spring, though what exactly that might look like is uncertain.

“Regardless the path ... we move forward!!!” tweeted Levi Williams, who was set to compete with Chambers for the starting quarterback job before Monday’s news.