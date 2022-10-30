This week’s Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Tom Burman is convening with his College Football Playoff committee colleagues to come up with the group’s first rankings of the season.

Wyoming’s athletics director would have had to recuse himself from the bottom of the top-25 list had the Cowboys been able to defeat BYU and/or San Jose State.

Finding a Group of Five program worthy of a New Year’s Six Bowl bid is considerably more difficult this season without a legitimate playoff contender like Cincinnati was last year.

The usual subjects will no doubt dominate the discussion when CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan is peppered with questions by Rece Davis after the first pecking order is released Tuesday night on ESPN.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Ohio State (1): The Buckeyes (8-0) passed a true road test with a 28-3 run to close out a 44-31 victory at Penn State.

2. Georgia (2): The Bulldogs (8-0) already have a 49-3 victory over red-hot Oregon on their resume and will have a chance to move up to the top spot on this ballot with another statement win next week.

3. Tennessee (3): The Volunteers (8-0) and quarterback Hendon Hooker, my Heisman Trophy favorite entering November, crushed Kentucky to set up an epic SEC East Division showdown at Georgia this coming Saturday.

4. Michigan (4): The Wolverines (8-0) smothered rival Michigan State 29-7. Jim Harbaugh and the boys played a weak non-conference schedule but will close the regular season with games against Illinois and Ohio State.

5. Clemson (5): The Tigers (8-0), who were idle this week, have the best chance to make the playoff field considering their dominance in the ACC and the SEC and Big Ten teams above them will beat each other down the stretch.

6. Alabama (6)

7. TCU (8)

8. Oregon (9)

9. USC (11)

10. Mississippi (12)

11. UCLA (13)

12. Utah (14)

13. Illinois (16): It turns out the Pokes’ 38-6 loss in Week 0 was to a Big Ten contender. The Illini (7-1) have the most productive running back and the stingiest defense in the FBS. Both were on display from the get-go against UW.

14. Kansas State (23)

15. LSU (18)

16. Penn State (16)

17. North Carolina (21)

18. Tulane (22)

19. Oklahoma State (10)

20. Wake Forest (11)

21. Oregon State (24)

22. Liberty (25)

23. UCF (NR)

24. N.C. State (NR)

25. Boise State (NR): Andy Avalos hasn’t lost since firing his offensive coordinator and losing his starting quarterback to the portal. The Broncos (6-2 overall, 5-0 Mountain West) will likely be ranked in the AP poll when they arrive at War Memorial Stadium on Nov. 19.

Dropped out: 17. Cincinnati, 19. Syracuse, 20. Kentucky