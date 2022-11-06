This week’s Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s two bye weeks were timed perfectly to watch Alabama, the preseason No. 1, fall out of the College Football Playoff race after suffering losses in a pair of SEC classics.

The Crimson Tide, who lost 52-49 at Tennessee on Oct. 15, are now reeling from the 32-31 overtime loss at LSU on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Kudos to Brian Kelly for having the guts to go for the 2-point conversion to beat Nick Saban.

It’s safe to say the first-year LSU coach, no matter how phony his new southern accent sounds, is officially part of the Tiger family now.

Throw in Kelly’s former team, Notre Dame, dominating Clemson and chaos has arrived at the top of the sport in November.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (2): The Bulldogs (9-0) derailed Tennessee’s SEC title hopes and perhaps Hendon Hooker’s Heisman Trophy run by smothering the Volunteers 27-13 between the hedges. Kirby Smart is building a Saban-like empire in Athens.

2. Michigan (4): The Wolverines (9-0) bought in to whatever Jim Harbaugh was selling at halftime. Michigan turned a 17-14 deficit at the intermission into a 52-17 romp over Rutgers and looks like a team built to beat Ohio State again.

3. Ohio State (1): The Buckeyes (9-0) didn’t look prepared for a trip to the Windy City. Ohio State edged a bad Northwestern squad, 21-7, in inclement weather.

4. TCU (7): The Horned Frogs (9-0) have trailed in four of their six Big 12 games, including Saturday’s home game against Texas Tech, but they just keep winning with an exciting brand of offense.

5. Tennessee (3): The Vols (8-1) still have wins over Alabama and LSU on their resume and weren’t manhandled by Georgia as badly as Oregon was.

6. Oregon (8): The Ducks (8-1) are playing as well as any team in the FBS right now, and Bo Nix is at the top of my Heisman ballot. The CFP committee is still going to ding Oregon for the 49-3 loss to Georgia, but at least this program had the courage to schedule a big-time non-conference opponent.

7. USC (9)

8. UCLA (11)

9. LSU (15)

10. Alabama (6)

11. Mississippi (10)

12. Clemson (5)

13. Utah (12)

14. Penn State (16)

15. North Carolina (17)

16. Tulane (18)

17. Liberty (22)

18. N.C. State (24)

19. Illinois (13)

20. UCF (23)

21. Cincinnati (NR)

22. Washington (NR)

23. Notre Dame (NR)

24. Texas (NR)

25. Coastal Carolina (NR)

Dropped out: No 14. Kansas State, No. 19. Oklahoma State, No 20. Wake Forest, No. 21. Oregon State, No. 25. Boise State