This week’s Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Pokes fans woke up in pain Sunday.

Wyoming’s gutting 20-17 loss to Boise State will be a haunting what-if after two late interceptions prevented the program for playing for a berth in the Mountain West championship game.

It was one of many examples of the thin margin between the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat in this wacky sport where eight ranked teams lost on Saturday, including six to unranked teams.

There are a lot of other fan bases also feeling the pain of parity.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (1): The Dawgs (11-0) looked beatable during a 16-6 win at Kentucky.

2. Ohio State (3): The Buckeyes (11-0) struggled to beat Maryland on the road but pulled away late to set up a massive Big Ten showdown at the Big Horseshoe.

3. Michigan (2): The Wolverines (11-0) escaped with a 19-17 win over Illinois after outscoring the Illini 9-0 in the fourth quarter.

4. TCU (4): The clock still hasn’t struck midnight on the Cinderella Horned Frogs (11-0), who needed a fire-drill style field goal to beat Baylor 29-28.

5. USC (6): Lincoln Riley has led the Trojans (10-1) to the Pac-12 championship game in his first season and Caleb Williams is suddenly in position to be his latest Heisman Trophy-winning pupil.

6. Clemson (9)

7. Oregon (10)

8. LSU (7)

9. Tennessee (5)

10. Alabama (8)

11. Penn State (12)

12. Washington (16)

13. UCLA (15)

14. Utah (13)

15. Notre Dame (19)

16. Cincinnati (18)

17. Tulane (20)

18. North Carolina (12)

19. Kansas State (21)

20. Florida State (22)

21. Mississippi (14)

22. UTSA (23)

23. Oregon State (24)

24. Boise State (25): The Broncos (8-3) will be hosting Fresno State in the MW championship game after breaking a lot of hearts in Laramie with two late interceptions of first-time starter Jayden Clemons.

25. Coastal Carolina (NR)

Dropped out: No. 17. UCF