This week’s Star-Tribune college football AP vote

PROVO, Utah – It sounds like a crazy thought considering how the season started during Week 0 at Illinois.

But Wyoming could have been on the list of teams with an opportunity to make a run at the Group of 5 berth to a New Year’s Six Bowl with a win here Saturday night.

However, the Cowboys came up short of notching a signature non-conference win with a 38-24 loss at No. 19 BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Mountain West will likely be shut out of a major bowl this season with Boise State struggling, Fresno State losing twice already and Air Force stubbing its toe in Laramie.

Cincinnati picked up a quality win over Indiana on Saturday, but Cinderella may reside in the Sun Belt.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Associated Press poll (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (1): The Bulldogs (4-0) committed three turnovers while sleepwalking to a 39-22 win over Kent State.

2. Alabama (2): The Crimson Tide (4-0) held Vanderbilt to 11 yards rushing during a 55-3 win in the SEC opener.

3. Ohio State (3): The Buckeyes (4-0) made it look easy against a ranked Big Ten opponent with a 52-21 romp over Wisconsin.

4. Michigan (4): The Wolverines (4-0) were tested by Maryland but grinded out a 34-27 win in their Big Ten opener.

5. Clemson (5): The Tigers (4-0) gave up six touchdown passes to Sam Hartman but D.J. Uiagalelei made the plays that counted in overtime as Clemson clawed its way to a 51-45 road win over Wake Forest

6. USC (7)

7. Kentucky (8)

8. Tennessee (13):

9. Utah (9)

10. Oklahoma State (10)

11. North Carolina State (12)

12. Mississippi (12)

13. Penn State (15)

14. Washington (16)

15. Oklahoma (6)

16. Oregon (18)

17. BYU (19): The Cougars (3-1) took care of the Cowboys (3-2) thanks to one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Jaren Hall was impressive and should be in the NFL when BYU visits Laramie in 2024.

18. Baylor (20)

19. Florida State (22)

20. Texas A&M (NR)

21. Arkansas (11)

22. Minnesota (NR): Row the boat is back.

23. Kansas (NR): Rock chalk, Jayhawks. And Bill Self hasn't rolled out the basketballs for practice yet.

24. Kansas State (NR): The Sooners are moving to the SEC for cash and to get away from the pesky Wildcats.

25. James Madison (NR): The Sun Belt continues to shine.

Dropped out: No. 17 Florida, No. 21 Texas, No. 23 Wake Forest (23), No. 24 Oregon State, No. 25 Washington State.