This week’s Star-Tribune college football AP vote

FORT COLLINS – The Cowboys have collected all of the trophies.

Actually, there is one big one left on the to-do list.

Wyoming, coming off an emotional 14-13 victory at Colorado State, is still in the running for the program’s first Mountain West championship.

Craig Bohl's surprising Cowboys (7-3, 5-1) can assume control of the Mountain Division with a win over Boise State in the home finale Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Taking possession of Jim Bridger’s Rifle, the Paniolo Trophy and the Bronze Boot in consecutive games was a special accomplishment for UW.

If the Pokes are somehow able to knock off the preseason Mountain (Boise State) and West (Fresno State) favorites they would host the conference title game and could crack The Associated Press top 25.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (1): The Dawgs (10-0) have clinched the SEC East Division after sinking Mike Leach’s Mississippi State ship, 45-19, on Saturday night in Starkville. Less cowbell.

2. Michigan (2): Jim Harbaugh’s brand of football is a lot like Bohl’s, but with elite recruits. The Wolverines (10-0) punished Nebraska, which was outmatched at the line of scrimmage, 34-3.

3. Ohio State (3): The Buckeyes (10-0) took out any lingering frustration from a subpar performance at Northwestern with a 56-14 destruction of Indiana.

4. TCU (4): The Horned Frogs (10-0) continued their dream season by beating SEC-bound Texas in Austin. Moving on from legendary coach Gary Patterson, who is now an analyst for the Longhorns, to hire Sonny Dykes away from rival SMU is looking like a stroke of genius so far.

5. Tennessee (5): The Volunteers (9-1) will likely finish 11-1 and will be an interesting team for the College Football Playoff selection committee to consider when compared to the Ohio State-Michigan loser or possibly a one-loss Pac-12 champion (if USC can run the table) or a two-loss SEC champion (if LSU upsets Georgia).

6. USC (7)

7. LSU (9)

8. Alabama (10)

9. Clemson (12)

10. Oregon (6)

11. Utah (13)

12. Penn State (14)

13. North Carolina (15)

14. Mississippi (11)

15. UCLA (8)

16. Washington (22)

17. UCF (20)

18. Cincinnati (21)

19. Notre Dame (23)

20. Tulane (16)

21. Kansas State (NR)

22. Florida State (NR)

23. UTSA (NR)

24. Oregon State (NR)

25. Boise State (NR): The Broncos are 6-0 in the Mountain West and headed to Laramie with first place in the Mountain Division on the line. This is a really good team that would be in the mix for a New Year’s Six Bowl had it not stubbed its toe in non-conference play.

Dropped out: No. 17. Liberty (22), No. 18. N.C. State, No. 19. Illinois, No. 24. Texas, No. 25. Coastal Carolina.