This week’s Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Filling out the bottom of this ballot is getting more difficult each week.

That’s the beauty of the parity in college football.

However, the Big Ten and SEC are dominating the top four. I'm not sure that’s as good for the sport, but the richest conferences are going to get richer in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Ohio State (1): C.J. Stroud had four more touchdown passes during the Buckeyes’ (7-0) 54-10 curb stomping of Iowa to give him an FBS-leading 28 on the season.

2. Georgia (2): The Bulldogs (7-0) were idle, which gave fans a chance to rest their livers ahead of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party this Saturday against Florida.

3. Tennessee (3): The Volunteers (7-0) brilliantly scheduled UT Martin after the Alabama party and avoided a letdown with a 65-24 romp.

4. Michigan (4): Jim Harbaugh had a chance to wash and iron his khakis during the Wolverines’ (7-0) open date while enjoying some extra prep time for Michigan State.

5. Clemson (5): The Tigers (8-0) looked like an ACC championship team during their 27-21 comeback win over Syracuse, but not like a threat to win the national championship.

6. Alabama (6)

7. TCU (8)

8. Oregon (9)

9. USC (11)

10. Oklahoma State (12)

11. Wake Forest (14)

12. Mississippi (7)

13. UCLA (10)

14. Utah (15)

15. Penn State (16)

16. Illinois (17)

17. Cincinnati (18)

18. LSU (NR)

19. Syracuse (19)

20. Kentucky (20)

21. North Carolina (22)

22. Tulane (24)

23. Kansas State (13)

24. Oregon State (NR)

25. Liberty (NR)

Dropped out: 21. Texas, 23. Purdue, 25. Central Florida