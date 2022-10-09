This week’s Star-Tribune college football AP vote

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Perhaps Wyoming’s schedule strength paid off here on Saturday night.

The Cowboys (4-3, 2-1 Mountain West) got off the mat after falling behind by two touchdowns and stormed back to beat New Mexico 27-14 at University Stadium.

UW’s 4-0 start against weak non-conference opponents last season didn’t help when adversity hit in the Mountain West.

This year’s losses to Illinois, BYU and San Jose State – teams that have a combined record of 13-4 – helped get the Pokes battle-tested as they try to make a push in the Mountain Division during the second half of the season.

The Illini (5-1), Cougars (4-2) and Spartans (4-1) are all fringe top-25 teams that have appeared on my ballot this season.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Ohio State (3): C.J. Stroud threw six more touchdowns and appears to be the Heisman Trophy frontrunner and the Buckeyes (6-0), despite missing some key skill players, looked like the most dominant team in the country during a 49-20 road win over Michigan State.

2. Georgia (1): The Bulldogs (6-0) pulled away late to bury Auburn, 42-10.

3. Alabama (2): The Crimson Tide (6-0) beat Texas A&M 24-20 without Bryce Young, but if the reigning Heisman winner isn’t back soon Nick Saban’s squad appears to be quite vulnerable.

4. Michigan (4): The Wolverines (6-0) methodically beat Indiana 31-10 to set up a showdown against idle Penn State next week at the Big House.

5. Clemson (5): The Tigers’ (6-0) defense suffocated Boston College, 31-3, for another impressive ACC road win.

6. Tennessee (8)

7. USC (6)

8. Oklahoma State (7)

9. Mississippi (9)

10. Oregon (13)

11. Penn State (11)

12. UCLA (19)

13. TCU (18)

14. North Carolina State (15)

15. Kansas State (17)

16. Wake Forest (20)

17. Mississippi State (24)

18. Utah (10)

19. Kansas (16)

20. James Madison (20)

21. Cincinnati (22)

22. Syracuse (23)

23. Coastal Carolina (25)

24. Illinois: The Illini (NR) have an elite defense, as Pokes fans can attest, and continued on the path of winning the Big Ten West after outlasting Iowa in a 9-6 slugfest.

25. San Jose State (NR): The Mountain West is having a bad year, but the Spartans (4-1) are a good team. That was on display during SJSU’s 40-7 romp over UNLV to take control of the West Division.

Dropped out: No. 12. Kentucky, No. 14 BYU