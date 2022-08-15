This Week’s Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Texas is not back.

At least not on my preseason Associated Press top-25 ballot.

The Longhorns, who unfortunately already lost dynamic Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor to a season-ending knee injury, did receive a first-place vote in USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll for some reason.

Perhaps Nick Saban was trying to create some Hook 'Em hype before Alabama rolls into Austin for an early-season showdown?

I did have some of the usual powerhouse programs at the top. Saban is still king, even though 'Bama lost in the national championship game during last year’s “rebuilding year” in Tuscaloosa.

There is more Group of Five respect leading into the season on my ballot than from the coaches, who did not rank any Mountain West teams.

Here’s how I voted in the 2022 preseason AP college football poll:

1. Alabama: The Crimson Tide return reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, but the star quarterback isn’t even the best player on this team. That’s disruptive edge rusher Will Anderson.

2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes have the firepower to lead the nation in scoring and plenty of motivation after getting mauled by Michigan last November.

3. Clemson: The Tigers are still loaded with playoff-level talent, but voting them this high means I’m gambling on Dabo Swinney recapturing his Midas touch with two new coordinators.

4. Georgia: Kirby Smart and the Dawgs will be in the mix for another national championship, but this program lost too many players to the NFL from last year’s title team for me to vote them in the top three.

5. Utah: There’s a path for the Utes to get into the playoff and perhaps help save the Pac-12, but the first step is getting past Florida in the Swamp.

6. Notre Dame: The Irish lost Brian Kelly to LSU, but the players and fan base seem to be more excited about the direction of the program under Marcus Freeman.

7. Texas A&M: The best team, potentially, that money can buy. Saban said it first.

8. Michigan: Is this the year when Jim Harbaugh finally finds an elite quarterback to lead the Wolverines? Thought that would be the easy part when he was hired.

9. Baylor: Not sure if the Bears can win the Big 12 again, but Dave Aranda is a heck of a coach.

10. Michigan State: Spartans went from two wins during pandemic season to 11-2 in 2021. Guess that’s why they broke the bank and the Colorado Buffaloes to get Mel Tucker.

11. Oregon: The Ducks, now coached by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, will try to pull off an upset against the Dawgs in the opener to give the Pac-12 another potential playoff contender and the Big Ten something to think about if it expands again.

12. North Carolina State: This is supposed to be Dave Doeren’s best team and the super senior-led Wolf Pack should be Clemson’s primary challenger in the ACC.

13. Oklahoma: Still a lot of hurt feelings in Sooner land about Lincoln Riley leaving for L.A. On paper, Brent Venables was a good hire, but he has a tough act to follow.

14. Oklahoma State: Mike Gundy’s competitive Pokes won Bedlam last year and will be one of the Big 12’s flagship programs when high-end brands Oklahoma and Texas leave for the SEC cash.

15. USC: Will the transfer portal haul Riley pulled off lead to a Pac-12 championship? Probably not, but the Trojans will be must-see TV on offense.

16. Wisconsin: Badgers can win the Big Ten West Division, but they begin conference play in Columbus, Ohio.

17. Miami: Mario Cristobal will be able to recruit at a national championship level at his alma mater, but it’s going to take a few cycles for the Hurricanes to be “The U” again on the field.

18. Pitt: The reigning ACC champions can be solid again, but losing Kenny Pickett to the NFL and Biletnikoff-winner Jordan Addison to USC will be a lot to overcome.

19. Kentucky: Marks Stoops is doing a great job winning football games at a basketball-crazed school.

20. Mississippi: Lane Kiffin, a former USC coach, is also leaning into the portal, including signing former USC QB Jaxson Dart.

21. Fresno State: Jeff Tedford returns to find the program in even better shape than he left it in 2019. Jake Haener and a talented cast could win the MW and make a New Year’s Six bowl.

22. BYU: The Cougars should be really good this year. Potentially bad news for Wyoming on Sept. 24 in Provo.

23. Cincinnati: The Bearcats have a shot at winning the AAC again, but too many great players from last year’s historic run to the playoff are in the NFL to reach that level again this season.

24. Air Force: I’m buying stock in the Falcons early. This has all the makings of another double-digit win season for Mr. Howdy Doody. The MW title game could be hosted at the Academy in December.

25. Houston: The Cougars have a chance to dethrone Cincinnati in the AAC and build some momentum for their move to the Big 12.