This week’s Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – The Mountain West is a mess.

The only team worthy of consideration for The Associated Press ranking – Air Force – lost at Wyoming.

Preseason Mountain Division favorite Boise State finally showed some signs of life in the second half against San Diego State, but the Broncos lost to a UTEP team that lost to New Mexico.

Preseason West Division favorite Fresno State just lost to lowly UConn and star quarterback Jake Haener is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

UNLV and San Jose State are off to solid starts, but the Rebels (lost to Cal) and Spartans (lost to Auburn) came up short against mediocre Power 5 teams.

Colorado State and Hawaii are both in the conversation for worst team in the FBS.

It feels like fans in Laramie, San Diego and certainly Fort Collins are about ready to turn the page to basketball season.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (1): The Bulldogs (5-0) looked mortal for 56 minutes before pulling off a 26-22 comeback win at Missouri.

2. Alabama (2): The Crimson Tide (5-0) rolled Arkansas 49-26 on the road. Now Nick Saban welcomes Jimbo Fisher to Tuscaloosa after the Texas A&M coach challenged reporters to investigate Alabama’s recruiting practices during their verbal spat in the summer.

3. Ohio State (3): A case could be made for the Buckeyes (5-0) at No. 1 but they will have plenty of opportunities to move up if they go unscathed in the deep Big Ten East Division.

4. Michigan (4): The Wolverines (5-0) led Iowa 20-0 entering the fourth quarter and left Iowa City, where top-five teams have struggled, with a 27-14 win.

5. Clemson (5): The Tigers (5-0) are the best team in the ACC and have the easiest path to the playoff considering Georgia and Alabama will likely play in the SEC championship and Ohio State will host Michigan in the regular-season finale.

6. USC (7): No wonder Oklahoma fans were so upset Lincoln Riley left Norman for Los Angeles. The talent-rich Trojans (5-0) are back in contention for a Pac-12 championship after finally investing in a quality head coach.

7. Oklahoma State (10): If Mike Gundy can lead the Cowboys (4-0) to a Big 12 championship at the expense of SEC-bound Oklahoma and Texas it would be a sweet storyline in Stillwater.

8. Tennessee (8): The Vols (4-0) rested up during an open date for looming back-to-back games against LSU and Alabama.

9. Mississippi (12): The Rebels (5-0) had the most impressive win of the weekend, a 22-19 victory over Kentucky,

10. Utah (10): The Utes (4-1) would be in position for a berth to the College Football Playoff if not for the loss at Florida to open the season.

11. Penn State (13)

12. Kentucky (7)

13. Oregon (16)

14. BYU (17)

15. North Carolina State (16)

16. Kansas (23):

17. Kansas State (24)

18. TCU (NR)

19. UCLA (NR)

20. Wake Forest (NR)

21. James Madison (25)

22. Cincinnati (NR)

23. Syracuse (NR)

24. Mississippi State (NR)

25. Coastal Carolina (NR)

Dropped out: No. 14 Washington, No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 18 Baylor, No. 19 Florida State, No. 20 Texas A&M, No. 21 Arkansas and No. 22 Minnesota.