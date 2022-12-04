This week’s Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman’s time on the College Football Playoff selection committee has ended.

It looks like we were on the same page at the top of the rankings.

No. 1 Georgia will play No. 4 Ohio State in one national semifinal with No. 2 Michigan matching up with No. 3 TCU in the other.

Now it’s time to focus on the Pokes' preparations for the Arizona Bowl, the transfer portal officially opening for business Monday and the signing of the 2022 recruiting class on Dec. 21.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (1): The Dawgs (13-0) opened the season with a 49-3 victory over Oregon and put an exclamation point on the argument for the top seed with a 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC title game. Both blowouts were in Atlanta, where Georgia will play Ohio State in the CFP.

2. Michigan (2): The Wolverines (13-0) took care of business against Purdue in the Big Ten title game and avoid a rematch with Ohio State in the CFP, unless it’s in the national championship game.

3. TCU (4): The Horned Frogs (12-1) were inches away from a perfect run through the Big 12 but fell to Kansas State in the conference championship game. Kudos to the CFP for honoring the body of work instead of overreacting to an overtime loss.

4. Ohio State (5): The Buckeyes (11-1) sneak into the CFP just as they did in 2014 when they beat Alabama in a semifinal and then took care of Oregon for the national title.

5. Alabama (6): Nick Saban’s last-minute lobbying did not work and the Crimson Tide (10-2) will have to settle for a Sugar Bowl appearance.

6. USC (4): At least the Trojans (11-2) won’t have to deal with Utah in the Big Ten.

7. Clemson (9)

8. Tennessee (7)

9. Penn State (8)

10. Utah (13)

11. Tulane (15)

12. Kansas State (16)

13. Washington (10)

14. Oregon (11)

15. UCLA (12)

16. Florida State (17)

17. Oregon State (18)

18. LSU (14)

19. South Carolina (19)

20. Notre Dame (20)

21. UTSA (22)

22. Troy (NR)

23. Cincinnati (21)

24. Texas (25)

25. Fresno State (NR): The Bulldogs (9-4) are playing like a top-15 team, even though their record says otherwise. The Mountain West should be well represented in the L.A. Bowl.

Dropped out: No. 23 Boise State, No. 24 UCF