This week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – There was a notable news dump last Friday entering the holiday weekend.

The College Football Playoff is finally expanding to 12 teams in 2024 at the earliest and 2026 at the latest.

A program like Wyoming will be able to look recruits in the eye and tell them they have a chance to win a national championship in Laramie.

Even if it’s one-in-a-million.

If the Cowboys were to win the Mountain West down the road and the conference was ranked among the top six in the FBS, UW would be invited to the postseason party.

The expanded playoff will at least have more flavor than the SEC rematch in the national title game it appears we’re headed for again in 2022.

Here’s how I voted in this week's Associated Press poll (my preseason ranking):

1. Alabama (1): Nick Saban’s squad made the reigning MW champions look like an FCS team during a 55-0 romp over Utah State.

2. Georgia (4): Kirby Smart’s squad made then-No. 11 Oregon look like an NAIA team during a 49-3 curb stomping of the Ducks.

3. Ohio State (2): The Buckeyes finished off the week’s only top-10 showdown by grinding out an impressive 21-10 win over Notre Dame.

4. Michigan (8): The Wolverines lost some great players after winning the Big Ten last season, but Jim Harbaugh appears to have another CFP contender after his team smothered Colorado State, 51-7.

5. Clemson (3): During a 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, the Tigers showed they still have a dominant defense. They also blocked two punts, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei played with more confidence than last season.

6. Texas A&M (7)

7. Baylor (9)

8. Oklahoma (13)

9. Utah (5)

10. Notre Dame (6)

11. USC (15)

12. Michigan State (7)

13. Oklahoma State (14)

14. Wisconsin (16)

15. Florida (NR)

16. North Carolina State (12)

17. Miami (17)

18. Pitt (18)

19. Kentucky (19)

20. Florida State (NR)

21. Arkansas (NR)

22. Fresno State (21): The Bulldogs, who opened with a 35-7 win over Cal Poly, will host a good Oregon State team this week after the Beavers gave Boise State a beating.

23. BYU (22): The Cougars, who dismantled South Florida 50-21, face Baylor this week and play at Oregon before hosting the Pokes in Provo.

24. Air Force (24): The Falcons steamrolled Northern Iowa and will probably do the same to Colorado before opening MW play in Laramie.

25. Mississippi (20)

Dropped out: No. 11 Oregon, No. 23 Cincinnati, No. 25 Houston