This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – Craig Bohl and the Cowboys aren’t going to apologize for being 4-0.
Wyoming’s 24-22 victory over UConn on Saturday at Rentschler Field was much more difficult than anyone could have predicted.
The Pokes are still off to the program’s best start in 25 years and are one of 26 remaining unbeaten teams in the 130-team FBS entering an open date.
UW also has twice as many wins as Clemson (2-2), which lost at North Carolina State on Saturday and plummeted from No. 9 to No. 25 in this week’s Associated Press poll.
The Tigers bought out the home game against Bohl’s team so they could play No. 2 Georgia in the opener. That led to UW athletics director Tom Burman scheduling the long road trip to play the struggling Huskies (0-5).
Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:
1. Alabama (4-0): The Tide’s 63-14 romp over Southern Miss was over when Jameson Williams returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown.
2. Georgia (4-0): The Bulldogs’ 62-0 smothering of Vanderbilt is the largest margin of victory in a series that began in 1893.
3. Oregon (4-0): The Ducks are the Pac-12’s only hope for the College Football Playoff.
4. Iowa (4-0): Hawkeyes scored 17 unanswered points in second half to beat Colorado State, 24-14.
5. Penn State (4-0): James Franklin’s agent is a happy man as the Nittany Lions keep winning in Happy Valley while USC boosters get their checkbooks out.
6. Notre Dame (4-0): Brian Kelly passes Knute Rockne for most wins in program history as Irish dispatch Wisconsin.
7. Cincinnati (3-0): Bearcats can make a strong case for CFP inclusion with a win in South Bend this week in Chicago.
8. Oklahoma (4-0): Spencer Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, had to listen to Sooners fans chanting for his backup to play during a 13-10 win over West Virginia.
9. Ohio State (3-1): The Buckeyes finished with 622 yards of offense using their second- and third-string quarterbacks with C.J. Stroud out with an injury during a 59-7 rout of Akron.
10. Florida (3-1): Emory Jones with a Tebow-like performance: Two touchdown passes, 144 yards rushing in win over Tennessee.
11. Arkansas (4-0)
12. Ole Miss (3-0)
13. Michigan State (4-0)
14. Michigan (4-0)
15. Texas A&M (3-1)
16. Coastal Carolina (4-0)
17. BYU (4-0)
18. Fresno State (3-1): The Mountain West race is wide open as the Bulldogs escaped with a 38-30 home win over 0-4 UNLV on Friday night.
19. UCLA (3-1)
20. Oklahoma State (4-0)
21. Baylor (4-0)
22. Wake Forest (4-0)
23. San Diego State (4-0): Brady Hoke must be doing something right at halftime. Aztecs have outscored opponents 62-0 in the third quarter this season.
24. Kentucky (4-0)
25. SMU (4-0)
This week’s dropouts: 10. Clemson, 14. Iowa State, 20. North Carolina, 21. Wisconsin, 22. Kansas State
