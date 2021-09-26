This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – Craig Bohl and the Cowboys aren’t going to apologize for being 4-0.

Wyoming’s 24-22 victory over UConn on Saturday at Rentschler Field was much more difficult than anyone could have predicted.

The Pokes are still off to the program’s best start in 25 years and are one of 26 remaining unbeaten teams in the 130-team FBS entering an open date.

UW also has twice as many wins as Clemson (2-2), which lost at North Carolina State on Saturday and plummeted from No. 9 to No. 25 in this week’s Associated Press poll.

The Tigers bought out the home game against Bohl’s team so they could play No. 2 Georgia in the opener. That led to UW athletics director Tom Burman scheduling the long road trip to play the struggling Huskies (0-5).

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:

1. Alabama (4-0): The Tide’s 63-14 romp over Southern Miss was over when Jameson Williams returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown.

2. Georgia (4-0): The Bulldogs’ 62-0 smothering of Vanderbilt is the largest margin of victory in a series that began in 1893.