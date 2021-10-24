This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – The No. 2 team the country, a Group of 5 program, beat a struggling service academy program by seven points.
The No. 3 team in the country, a Big 12 power getting ready to pack its bags for the SEC, trailed Kansas 10-0 at halftime and 17-14 entering the fourth quarter.
No. 7 Penn State lost at home to unranked Illinois, 20-18, during a nine-overtime game in which the teams combined to miss 10 consecutive 2-point conversions.
The No. 14 team in the country lost … on Wednesday night.
It was another wild week of college football. Fortunately for Wyoming, I don’t cast a ballot in a bottom-25 poll.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s Associated Press top-25 poll:
1. Georgia (7-0): The Bulldogs had an open date to prep for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail party this week vs. Florida.
2. Oklahoma (8-0): The Sooners hit the snooze button in Lawrence before outscoring KU 21-6 in the fourth quarter to avoid a massive upset.
3. Cincinnati (7-0): The Bearcats nearly had their playoff hopes sunk by Navy but stayed afloat with a 27-20 win over the Midshipmen.
4. Alabama (7-1): The Tide rolled Tennessee, 52-24, to remain atop the SEC West Division.
5. Michigan (7-0): The Wolverines dominated Northwestern 33-7, to set up an undefeated showdown at rival Michigan State this week.
6. Iowa (6-1)
7. Oregon (6-1)
8. Ohio State (6-1)
9. Michigan State (7-0)
10. Kentucky (6-1)
11. Ole Miss (6-1)
12. Wake Forest (7-0)
13. San Diego State (7-0): The Aztecs are carrying the banner for the Mountain West and would be in position for a New Year’s Six bowl if Cincinnati loses a game or two down the stretch.
14. SMU (7-0)
15. Notre Dame (6-1)
16. Pittsburgh (6-1)
17. Iowa State (5-2)
18 Oklahoma State (6-1)
19. Baylor (6-1)
20. Auburn (5-2)
21. Texas A&M (6-2)
22. Penn State (5-2)
23. UTSA (8-0)
24. Coastal Carolina (6-1)
25. Louisiana (6-1)