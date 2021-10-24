This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – The No. 2 team the country, a Group of 5 program, beat a struggling service academy program by seven points.

The No. 3 team in the country, a Big 12 power getting ready to pack its bags for the SEC, trailed Kansas 10-0 at halftime and 17-14 entering the fourth quarter.

No. 7 Penn State lost at home to unranked Illinois, 20-18, during a nine-overtime game in which the teams combined to miss 10 consecutive 2-point conversions.

The No. 14 team in the country lost … on Wednesday night.

It was another wild week of college football. Fortunately for Wyoming, I don’t cast a ballot in a bottom-25 poll.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Associated Press top-25 poll:

1. Georgia (7-0): The Bulldogs had an open date to prep for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail party this week vs. Florida.

2. Oklahoma (8-0): The Sooners hit the snooze button in Lawrence before outscoring KU 21-6 in the fourth quarter to avoid a massive upset.

3. Cincinnati (7-0): The Bearcats nearly had their playoff hopes sunk by Navy but stayed afloat with a 27-20 win over the Midshipmen.