This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – The Mountain West shined during the Pac-12 after dark television window Saturday night.

Fresno State stunned No. 13 UCLA 40-37 at the Rose Bowl, and San Diego State improved to 3-0 with a 33-31 triple-overtime victory over Utah.

Add former MWC and future Big 12 member BYU’s 27-17 win over No. 19 Arizona State to the late-night tally and it was a brutal finish for the fading Pac-12.

The Bulldogs (No. 22) made this week’s top-25 but the Aztecs fell short. Wyoming was the only other MWC team to receive a vote this week.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:

1. Alabama (3-0): Even the machine that is the Crimson Tide showed some vulnerability during a 31-29 escape at No. 11 Florida.

2. Georgia (3-0): Kirby Smart certainly has a championship defense in place.

3. Oklahoma (3-0): It wasn’t exactly a replay of the “Game of the Century,” but the Sooners took care of old rival Nebraska in the 50th anniversary of the classic game.