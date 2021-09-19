This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – The Mountain West shined during the Pac-12 after dark television window Saturday night.
Fresno State stunned No. 13 UCLA 40-37 at the Rose Bowl, and San Diego State improved to 3-0 with a 33-31 triple-overtime victory over Utah.
Add former MWC and future Big 12 member BYU’s 27-17 win over No. 19 Arizona State to the late-night tally and it was a brutal finish for the fading Pac-12.
The Bulldogs (No. 22) made this week’s top-25 but the Aztecs fell short. Wyoming was the only other MWC team to receive a vote this week.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:
1. Alabama (3-0): Even the machine that is the Crimson Tide showed some vulnerability during a 31-29 escape at No. 11 Florida.
2. Georgia (3-0): Kirby Smart certainly has a championship defense in place.
3. Oklahoma (3-0): It wasn’t exactly a replay of the “Game of the Century,” but the Sooners took care of old rival Nebraska in the 50th anniversary of the classic game.
4. Oregon (3-0): The Ducks’ narrow win over Fresno State in the opener is more impressive after former Oregon coach Chip Kelly lost to the Bulldogs.
5. Iowa (3-0): The Hawkeyes host Colorado State this week.
6. Penn State (3-0)
7. Cincinnati (3-0)
8. Texas A&M (3-0)
9. Notre Dame (3-0)
10. Clemson (2-1)
11. Ohio State (2-1)
12. Florida (2-1)
13. Ole Miss (3-0)
14. Iowa State (2-1): The Cyclones cured their Iowa hangover in Las Vegas with a 48-3 romp over UNLV.
15. Arkansas (3-0)
16. Michigan State (3-0)
17. Michigan (3-0): The Wolverines pulverized Northern Illinois, 63-10, at the Big House.
18. Coastal Carolina (3-0)
19. BYU (3-0): The Cougars are 3-0 against the Pac-12 with games against Washington State and USC remaining.
20. North Carolina (2-1)
21. Wisconsin (1-1)
22. Kansas State (3-0): The Wildcats defeated Carson Strong and Nevada with a backup quarterback.
23. Fresno State (2-1): The Bulldogs visit Laramie on Oct. 16.
24. UCLA (2-1)
25. San Diego State (3-0): The Aztecs should get to 5-0 before playing at reigning MWC champion San Jose State on Oct. 15.
This week’s dropouts: 14. Virginia Tech, 15. Arizona State, 19. Auburn, 21. Nevada, 22. UCF
