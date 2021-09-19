 Skip to main content
This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote
AP TOP-25

This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

  • Updated
Haener lifts Fresno State to 40-37 upset of No. 13 UCLA

Fresno State offensive lineman Alex Akingbulu celebrates with fans after the Bulldogs' win over UCLA late Saturday night in Pasadena, Calif.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

LARAMIE – The Mountain West shined during the Pac-12 after dark television window Saturday night.

Fresno State stunned No. 13 UCLA 40-37 at the Rose Bowl, and San Diego State improved to 3-0 with a 33-31 triple-overtime victory over Utah.

Add former MWC and future Big 12 member BYU’s 27-17 win over No. 19 Arizona State to the late-night tally and it was a brutal finish for the fading Pac-12.

The Bulldogs (No. 22) made this week’s top-25 but the Aztecs fell short. Wyoming was the only other MWC team to receive a vote this week.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:

1. Alabama (3-0): Even the machine that is the Crimson Tide showed some vulnerability during a 31-29 escape at No. 11 Florida.

2. Georgia (3-0): Kirby Smart certainly has a championship defense in place.

3. Oklahoma (3-0): It wasn’t exactly a replay of the “Game of the Century,” but the Sooners took care of old rival Nebraska in the 50th anniversary of the classic game.

4. Oregon (3-0): The Ducks’ narrow win over Fresno State in the opener is more impressive after former Oregon coach Chip Kelly lost to the Bulldogs.

5. Iowa (3-0): The Hawkeyes host Colorado State this week.

6. Penn State (3-0)

7. Cincinnati (3-0)

8. Texas A&M (3-0)

9. Notre Dame (3-0)

10. Clemson (2-1)

11. Ohio State (2-1)

12. Florida (2-1)

13. Ole Miss (3-0)

14. Iowa State (2-1): The Cyclones cured their Iowa hangover in Las Vegas with a 48-3 romp over UNLV.

15. Arkansas (3-0)

16. Michigan State (3-0)

17. Michigan (3-0): The Wolverines pulverized Northern Illinois, 63-10, at the Big House.

18. Coastal Carolina (3-0)

19. BYU (3-0): The Cougars are 3-0 against the Pac-12 with games against Washington State and USC remaining.

20. North Carolina (2-1)

21. Wisconsin (1-1)

22. Kansas State (3-0): The Wildcats defeated Carson Strong and Nevada with a backup quarterback.

23. Fresno State (2-1): The Bulldogs visit Laramie on Oct. 16.

24. UCLA (2-1)

25. San Diego State (3-0): The Aztecs should get to 5-0 before playing at reigning MWC champion San Jose State on Oct. 15.

This week’s dropouts: 14. Virginia Tech, 15. Arizona State, 19. Auburn, 21. Nevada, 22. UCF

Ryan Thorburn mug

Thorburn

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

