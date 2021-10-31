 Skip to main content
top story
AP TOP 25

This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

Walker-led No. 8 Michigan St tops No. 6 Michigan 37-33

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III dives over the goal line for a touchdown in the Spartans' victory against Michigan on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

 Al Goldis, AP

SAN JOSE, Calif. – It’s finally Tom Burman’s turn to try to rank these teams.

Wyoming’s athletics director can take his mind off the Cowboys’ epic collapse this season, at least for a day or two, during meetings with the other members of the College Football Playoff selection committee in Texas before their first ranking is released Tuesday night.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Associated Press top-25 poll:

1. Georgia (8-0): The Dawgs have been the most dominant team in the country to date, outscoring the opposition 303-53, including Saturday’s 34-7 smothering of rival Florida.

2. Cincinnati (8-0): There’s a good chance the selection committee will snub the Bearcats on Tuesday night. I decided to give the Group of 5’s best hope for a playoff spot a slight bump this week.

3. Michigan State (8-0): Heisman Trophy frontrunner Kenneth Walker, the Wake Forest transfer, was apparently destined to play on a special team this season. The dynamic running back carried the Spartans to the comeback victory against Michigan with five touchdowns.

4. Oklahoma (9-0): The Sooners don’t have an impressive resume at this point, but freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who passed for 402 yards and six touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday, is a special player.

5. Alabama (7-1): The Tide should roll their next three opponents before finishing the regular season at rival Auburn and then likely getting a shot at Georgia in the SEC title game.

6. Oregon (7-1): The Ducks beat Ohio State in Columbus without potential top-five NFL draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. But many voters will still have the Buckeyes ahead of Oregon.

7. Ohio State (7-1): The Buckeyes, who beat then-No. 20 Penn State on Saturday night, close the season with Michigan State and Michigan at the end of November.

8. Wake Forest (8-0): The Demon Deacons, who beat Duke 45-7 on Saturday, are off to the best start in program history and are the ACC’s only hope for a playoff spot.

9. Notre Dame (7-1): Cincinnati, which won 24-13 in South Bend earlier this season, needs the Irish to finish 11-1.

10. Michigan (7-1): Jim Harbaugh wins most of his games with the Wolverines, just not the big ones.

11 Oklahoma State (7-1)

12. Baylor (7-1)

13. Auburn (6-2)

14. Ole Miss (6-3)

15. Texas A&M (6-2)

16. UTSA (8-0)

17. Coastal Carolina (7-1)

18. Iowa (6-2)

19. Kentucky (6-2)

20. BYU (7-2)

21. Fresno State (7-2): The Bulldogs are in control of the Mountain West’s West Division after back-to-back wins over Nevada and San Diego State.

22. San Diego State (7-1): The Aztecs’ perfect season is over, and Brady Hoke will have to get the team focused for a dangerous trap game at Hawaii before hosting Nevada.

23. Louisiana (7-1)

24. Houston (7-1)

25. SMU (7-1)

This week’s dropouts: 16. Pittsburgh, 17. Iowa State, 22. Penn State

Thorburn

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

