This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Nine more ranked teams were toppled Saturday, which already brings the season total to 34 losses for teams in the Associated Press poll.
Beyond the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs – who appear to be on a collision course to meet in the SEC championship game and possibly a rematch in the College Football Playoff – widespread parity has returned to college football.
That could be good news for Wyoming, one of only 17 remaining unbeaten teams in the 130-team FBS.
The Cowboys (4-0) would likely climb into the top 25 next week with a win at Air Force this Saturday at Falcon Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
The Mountain West race is wide open with No. 18 Fresno State falling out of the poll after a 27-20 loss at Hawaii and Boise State already suffering two losses on the blue turf.
San Diego State (4-0) is the other MWC team without a loss.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:
1. Alabama (5-0): Nick Saban derails the Lane (Kiffin) Train as the Tide rolls, 42-21, over then-No. 12 Mississippi.
2. Georgia (5-0): The Dawgs have outscored the opposition 205-23 this season.
3. Iowa (5-0): The Hawkeyes have forced 16 turnovers this season and are an FBS-best plus-12 in turnover margin.
4. Penn State (5-0): The Nittany Lions head to Iowa City this week for a rare top-five Big Ten showdown not involving Ohio State and Michigan.
5. Cincinnati (4-0): The Bearcats, coming off a win at Notre Dame, should be the first Group of 5 team to reach the CFP if they win out. Unless you’re already counting them as a Big 12 team.
6. Oklahoma (5-0): The Sooners ended their two-game losing streak to Kansas State ahead of this week’s rivalry game against Texas.
7. Michigan (5-0): Captain Khaki and the Wolverines are winning with the same formula ‘Bama and Georgia are using – lots of running plays and suffocating defense — minus the long list of five-star recruits.
8. Oregon (4-1): The Ducks will have to use their mulligan after a head-scratching overtime loss at Stanford. The Pac-12 is one more Oregon defeat away from missing out on the CFP again.
9. Ohio State (4-1): The Buckeyes still have a path back to the top four with Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan on the schedule, plus a potential matchup with Iowa in the Big Ten title game.
10. Michigan State (5-0): The Spartans’ over/under win total in Las Vegas before the start of the season was 4.5.
11. Coastal Carolina (5-0)
12. BYU (5-0)
13. Oklahoma State (5-0)
14. Wake Forest (5-0)
15. Kentucky (5-0)
16. Auburn (4-1)
17. San Diego State (4-0): The Aztecs are ranked for the first time since Brady Hoke took the program over for the second time and face their former coach, Rocky Long (currently New Mexico’s defensive coordinator), this week.
18. SMU (5-0)
19. Arizona State (4-1)
20. Notre Dame (4-1)
21. Florida (3-2)
22. Arkansas (4-1)
23. Ole Miss (3-1)
24. Oregon State (4-1)
25. UTSA (5-0)
This week’s dropouts: 15. Texas A&M, 18. Fresno State, 19. UCLA, 21. Baylor
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn