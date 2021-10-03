This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Nine more ranked teams were toppled Saturday, which already brings the season total to 34 losses for teams in the Associated Press poll.

Beyond the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs – who appear to be on a collision course to meet in the SEC championship game and possibly a rematch in the College Football Playoff – widespread parity has returned to college football.

That could be good news for Wyoming, one of only 17 remaining unbeaten teams in the 130-team FBS.

The Cowboys (4-0) would likely climb into the top 25 next week with a win at Air Force this Saturday at Falcon Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Mountain West race is wide open with No. 18 Fresno State falling out of the poll after a 27-20 loss at Hawaii and Boise State already suffering two losses on the blue turf.

San Diego State (4-0) is the other MWC team without a loss.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:

1. Alabama (5-0): Nick Saban derails the Lane (Kiffin) Train as the Tide rolls, 42-21, over then-No. 12 Mississippi.

2. Georgia (5-0): The Dawgs have outscored the opposition 205-23 this season.