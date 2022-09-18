 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP TOP 25 POLL

This week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

BYU Oregon Football

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning greets quarterback Bo Nix after Nix threw a touchdown pass against BYU on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. 

 Andy Nelson, AP

LARAMIE – Who is the team to beat in the Mountain West?

I thought it was Air Force a week ago when I voted them No. 17 in The Associated Press poll, but the Falcons fell off my ballot after losing 17-14 to Wyoming on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.

Fresno State is probably the most talented team in the MW, but the Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back losses to Pac-12 teams.

The Cowboys are probably the conference’s best hope to have representation in the poll, if they were to upset No. 19 BYU this Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (1): The Bulldogs (3-0) make solid Power 5 teams like Oregon (49-3) and South Carolina (48-7) look weak.

2. Alabama (2): The Crimson Tide (3-0) have outscored non-Texas opponents 118-7.

3. Ohio State (3): C.J. Stroud padded the stat sheet with five touchdown passes during the Buckeyes’ (3-0) 77-21 romp over Toledo.

4. Michigan (4): Blake Corum tied the school record with five rushing touchdowns to highlight the Wolverines’ (3-0) 59-0 victory over UConn.

5. Clemson (5): The Tigers (3-0) tuned up for an interesting ACC road test at No. 21 Wake Forest by smothering Louisiana Tech 48-20.

6. Oklahoma (6)

7. USC (7)

8. Kentucky (11)

9. Utah (9)

10. Oklahoma State (10)

11. Arkansas (13)

12. North Carolina State (14)

13. Tennessee (18):

14. Mississippi (19)

15. Penn State (NR)

16. Washington (NR)

17. Florida (16)

18. Oregon (NR)

19. BYU (12): The Cougars (2-1) had a path to the College Football Playoff after beating reigning Big 12 champion Baylor, but the journey was derailed with a 41-20 loss at Oregon. Up next: Old WAC and MW rival UW rolls into Provo on a three-game winning streak.

20. Baylor (20)

21. Texas (21)

22. Florida State (22)

23. Wake Forest (23)

24. Oregon State (24)

25. Washington State (25): Former UW defensive coordinator Jake Dickert’s Cougars (3-0) deserve to be ranked after winning at Wisconsin and pummeling Colorado State 38-7.

Dropped out: No. 8 Michigan State, No. 15 Miami, No. 17 Air Force

+1 
Ryan Thorburn headshot (new)

Thorburn

Ryan Thorburn

