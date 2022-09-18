This week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Who is the team to beat in the Mountain West?
I thought it was Air Force a week ago when I voted them No. 17 in The Associated Press poll, but the Falcons fell off my ballot after losing 17-14 to Wyoming on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.
Fresno State is probably the most talented team in the MW, but the Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back losses to Pac-12 teams.
The Cowboys are probably the conference’s best hope to have representation in the poll, if they were to upset No. 19 BYU this Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN2)
Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):
1. Georgia (1): The Bulldogs (3-0) make solid Power 5 teams like Oregon (49-3) and South Carolina (48-7) look weak.
People are also reading…
2. Alabama (2): The Crimson Tide (3-0) have outscored non-Texas opponents 118-7.
3. Ohio State (3): C.J. Stroud padded the stat sheet with five touchdown passes during the Buckeyes’ (3-0) 77-21 romp over Toledo.
4. Michigan (4): Blake Corum tied the school record with five rushing touchdowns to highlight the Wolverines’ (3-0) 59-0 victory over UConn.
5. Clemson (5): The Tigers (3-0) tuned up for an interesting ACC road test at No. 21 Wake Forest by smothering Louisiana Tech 48-20.
6. Oklahoma (6)
7. USC (7)
8. Kentucky (11)
9. Utah (9)
10. Oklahoma State (10)
11. Arkansas (13)
12. North Carolina State (14)
13. Tennessee (18):
14. Mississippi (19)
15. Penn State (NR)
16. Washington (NR)
17. Florida (16)
18. Oregon (NR)
19. BYU (12): The Cougars (2-1) had a path to the College Football Playoff after beating reigning Big 12 champion Baylor, but the journey was derailed with a 41-20 loss at Oregon. Up next: Old WAC and MW rival UW rolls into Provo on a three-game winning streak.
20. Baylor (20)
21. Texas (21)
22. Florida State (22)
23. Wake Forest (23)
24. Oregon State (24)
25. Washington State (25): Former UW defensive coordinator Jake Dickert’s Cougars (3-0) deserve to be ranked after winning at Wisconsin and pummeling Colorado State 38-7.
Dropped out: No. 8 Michigan State, No. 15 Miami, No. 17 Air Force