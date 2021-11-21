 Skip to main content
AP TOP 25

This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

No. 24 Utah routs No. 4 Oregon, ending Ducks' CFP hopes

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising celebrates with fans who rushed the field following the Utes' victory over Oregon on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

 Rick Bowmer, AP

LOGAN, Utah – Well Aggies, it was fun while it lasted.

Utah State fans were pleased that I included their Mountain Division-leading squad in last week’s top-25 ranking.

Then I rolled into town to witness Wyoming taking the Aggies out behind the wood shed for a 44-17 beating on Saturday night at Maverik Stadium.

Oregon, my No. 4 team last week, didn’t fare much better up the road in Salt Lake City.

With the ACC and Pac-12 now eliminated from the national championship hunt, the College Football Playoff committee will have to get creative to keep Cincinnati out of the field this year.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Associated Press poll:

1. Georgia (11-0): Nose tackle Jordan Davis, arguably the nation’s most dominant defensive player, scored a 1-yard touchdown William “The Refrigerator” Perry-style during the Dawgs’ demolition of Charleston Southern.

2. Cincinnati (11-0): The Bearcats stayed perfect and finally put up some style points on the scoreboard during a 48-14 romp over SMU. If a Group of Five team crashes the playoff party while at least two Power 5 conference are left out, expect a 12-team format to be approved overnight.

3. Ohio State (10-1): C.J. Stroud will likely win the Heisman Trophy after finishing 32-for-35 passing, including a school-record 17 consecutive completions, for 426 yards and six touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 56-7 thrashing of Michigan State.

4. Alabama (10-1): Bryce Young is Stroud’s most viable threat in the Heisman race after passing for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 42-35 win over Arkansas.

5. Notre Dame (10-1): The Irish, who wrap up the regular season against Stanford, should finish 11-1 with their only loss coming at home to Cincinnati.

6. Michigan (10-1)

7 Oklahoma State (10-1)

8. Ole Miss (9-2)

9. Baylor (9-2)

10. Oklahoma (10-1)

11. UTSA (11-0)

12. Oregon (9-2)

13. BYU (9-2)

14. Iowa (9-2)

15. San Diego State (10-1): The Aztecs are off to their best 11-game start since Don Coryell’s 1969 SDSU team won the Pacific Coast Athletic Association title and finished 11-0.

16. Utah (8-3)

17. Louisiana (10-1)

18. Houston (10-1)

19. Michigan State (9-2)

20. Pitt (9-2)

21. Texas A&M (8-3)

22. Wisconsin (8-3)

23. Clemson (8-3)

24. Wake Forest (9-2)

25. N.C. State (8-3)

This week’s dropouts: 24. Utah State, 25. Arkansas

