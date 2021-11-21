This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LOGAN, Utah – Well Aggies, it was fun while it lasted.

Utah State fans were pleased that I included their Mountain Division-leading squad in last week’s top-25 ranking.

Then I rolled into town to witness Wyoming taking the Aggies out behind the wood shed for a 44-17 beating on Saturday night at Maverik Stadium.

Oregon, my No. 4 team last week, didn’t fare much better up the road in Salt Lake City.

With the ACC and Pac-12 now eliminated from the national championship hunt, the College Football Playoff committee will have to get creative to keep Cincinnati out of the field this year.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Associated Press poll:

1. Georgia (11-0): Nose tackle Jordan Davis, arguably the nation’s most dominant defensive player, scored a 1-yard touchdown William “The Refrigerator” Perry-style during the Dawgs’ demolition of Charleston Southern.

2. Cincinnati (11-0): The Bearcats stayed perfect and finally put up some style points on the scoreboard during a 48-14 romp over SMU. If a Group of Five team crashes the playoff party while at least two Power 5 conference are left out, expect a 12-team format to be approved overnight.

3. Ohio State (10-1): C.J. Stroud will likely win the Heisman Trophy after finishing 32-for-35 passing, including a school-record 17 consecutive completions, for 426 yards and six touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 56-7 thrashing of Michigan State.

4. Alabama (10-1): Bryce Young is Stroud’s most viable threat in the Heisman race after passing for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 42-35 win over Arkansas.

5. Notre Dame (10-1): The Irish, who wrap up the regular season against Stanford, should finish 11-1 with their only loss coming at home to Cincinnati.

6. Michigan (10-1)

7 Oklahoma State (10-1)

8. Ole Miss (9-2)

9. Baylor (9-2)

10. Oklahoma (10-1)

11. UTSA (11-0)

12. Oregon (9-2)

13. BYU (9-2)

14. Iowa (9-2)

15. San Diego State (10-1): The Aztecs are off to their best 11-game start since Don Coryell’s 1969 SDSU team won the Pacific Coast Athletic Association title and finished 11-0.

16. Utah (8-3)

17. Louisiana (10-1)

18. Houston (10-1)

19. Michigan State (9-2)

20. Pitt (9-2)

21. Texas A&M (8-3)

22. Wisconsin (8-3)

23. Clemson (8-3)

24. Wake Forest (9-2)

25. N.C. State (8-3)

This week’s dropouts: 24. Utah State, 25. Arkansas

