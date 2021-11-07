This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – At least one member of the College Football Playoff selection committee will be in a good mood during this week’s meetings.

Tom Burman was one of the many people on the field celebrating Wyoming’s 31-17 victory over Colorado State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

With the Bronze Boot back in the High Altitude Performance Center and the Cowboys’ four-game losing streak put to bed with a rivalry win, UW’s athletics director headed back to Texas to help sort out this week’s CFP pecking order with the rest of the selection committee.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Associated Press top-25 poll:

1. Georgia (9-0): The Bulldogs have allowed 59 points all season (6.6 per game) and just 26 in their four wins over ranked opponents (6.5 per game).

2. Cincinnati (9-0): The College Football Playoff selection committee won’t be impressed by the goal-line stand to beat Tulsa, but the Bearcats’ win at Notre Dame is looking better by the week.

3. Oklahoma (9-0): The Sooners close the regular season with their three toughest tests against Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

4. Alabama (8-1): The CFP committee will likely ignore the fact that the Crimson Tide had six yards rushing in a narrow win against LSU and keep Nick Saban’s squad at No. 2.

5. Oregon (8-1): How did the Ducks lose to Stanford? The only major road block for this team on the playoff path will be in Salt Lake City on Nov. 20 at Utah.

6. Ohio State (8-1)

7. Michigan State (8-1)

8. Notre Dame (8-1)

9. Michigan (8-1)

10 Oklahoma State (8-1)

11. Ole Miss (7-2)

12. Texas A&M (7-2)

13. Wake Forest (8-1)

14. UTSA (9-0)

15. Coastal Carolina (8-1)

16. Baylor (7-2)

17. BYU (8-2)

18. Iowa (7-2)

19. San Diego State (8-1): The Aztecs flew back from Honolulu in the wee hours with a 17-10 win over Hawaii and will host Nevada.

20. Louisiana (8-1)

21. Houston (8-1)

22. Auburn (6-3)

23. N.C. State (7-2)

24. Pitt (7-2)

25. Purdue (6-3)

This week’s dropouts: 19. Kentucky, 21. Fresno State, 25. SMU

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

