This week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – There was grumbling in the stands early in the fourth quarter on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming held a precarious six-point lead before rattling off 17 unanswered points to beat Big Sky also-ran Northern Colorado, 33-10.

Perhaps Pokes fans feel a little better about their squad after sifting through the Saturday scoreboard.

There were four FCS over FBS upsets, including Weber State’s dominant 35-7 road win over reigning Mountain West champion Utah State.

Down in Fort not-so Fun, Middle Tennessee State smothered Colorado State, 34-19.

There was also top-25 chaos with No. 6 Texas A&M losing at home to Appalachian State and No. 8 Notre losing at home to Marshall.

What a Saturday for the Sun Belt, which notched a third Power 5 win with Georgia State's 45-42 victory at Nebraska. Craig Bohl's alma mater suddenly has an opening with the Huskers firing of Scott Frost Sunday.

Here’s how I voted in the preseason AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (2): The reigning national champion Bulldogs (2-0) have outscored their first two opponents 82-3.

2. Alabama (1): The Tide (2-0) did not roll but found a way to beat Texas in Austin. Can’t punish Nick Saban’s team too much for scheduling a marquee road game against a future SEC rival.

3. Ohio State (3): C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. connected for seven completions for 184 yards and three touchdowns during the Buckeyes’ (2-0) romp over Arkansas State.

4. Michigan (4): J.J. McCarthy made quick work of Hawaii by completing 11 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the Wolverines’ (2-0) 56-10 victory.

5. Clemson (5): Several teams could be put in this spot, but we’ll stick with the Tigers (2-0), who are still the favorites to win what looks like an improved ACC.

6. Oklahoma (8)

7. USC (11)

8. Michigan State (12)

9. Utah (9)

10. Oklahoma State (13)

11. Kentucky (19)

12. BYU (23): The Cougars (2-0) stunned No. 9 Baylor in double overtime and will play another marquee game at Oregon before hosting the Pokes.

13. Arkansas (21)

14. North Carolina State (16)

15. Miami (17)

16. Florida (15)

17. Air Force (24): The Falcons (2-0) warmed up for Friday’s MW opener at War Memorial Stadium with a 41-10 pasting of Colorado. Not sure the Buffaloes could beat Northern Colorado right now.

18. Tennessee (NR):

19. Mississippi (25)

20. Baylor (7)

21. Texas (NR)

22. Florida State (20)

23. Wake Forest (NR)

24. Oregon State (NR)

25. Washington State (NR)

Dropped out: No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 18 Pitt, No. 22 Fresno State