This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Wyoming was not a factor in The Associated Press top-25 poll this season.

But the Cowboys’ last two results – dominating Mountain Division champion Utah State on the road and getting dominated by Hawaii at home – speak to the unpredictable nature of college football.

The most consistent teams in a chaotic sport eventually end up at the top. Fittingly, the erratic Cowboys finished the regular season 6-6.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Associated Press poll:

1. Georgia (12-0): The Dawgs outscored their opponents 488-83 during the regular season. Now the pressure is on Kirby Smart to beat ‘Bama.

2. Cincinnati (12-0): Unless Houston is a problem in the American championship game, the Bearcats are going to be the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff.

3. Michigan (11-1): Every coach should have an incentive-based contract in order to make the big bucks. Jim Harbaugh earned his money this season by finally leading the Wolverines to a win over rival Ohio State and into the Big Ten championship game.

4. Alabama (11-1): The Crimson Tide needed a 97-yard touchdown drive in the final 1:11 and four overtimes to steal the Iron Bowl from Auburn. Next up: Georgia in the SEC title game.

5. Notre Dame (11-1): Do the Irish even want to sneak into the College Football Playoff and play Georgia? This is a good team, but not a national championship contender.

6 Oklahoma State (11-1): Will the Pokes from Stillwater crash the playoff party? Probably, if they beat Baylor in the Big 12 championship and ‘Bama loses to Georgia.

7. Ohio State (10-2): The Buckeyes were bullied by Michigan after bullying Michigan State the week before. And the Spartans beat the Wolverines. The Big Ten East is a beast.

8. Ole Miss (10-2): Lane Kiffin wins the Egg Bowl over Mike Leach. Will the Lane Train leave Oxford for Miami?

9. Baylor (10-2): The good news Bears get a chance to avenge their regular-season loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

10. Oklahoma (10-2): The Sooners finally lost a Bedlam game, which the program deserves after putting the rivalry in jeopardy with OU's future move to the SEC.

11. Oregon (10-2)

12. BYU (10-2)

13. Iowa (10-2)

14. San Diego State (11-1): Brady Hoke pushed all the right buttons this season, including bringing in quarterback Jordon Brookshire off the bench to lead the comeback win over Boise State. The Aztecs will host Utah State for the Mountain West championship and are still alive for a “New Year’s Six” bowl game.

15. Utah (9-3)

16. Houston (11-1)

17. Michigan State (10-2)

18. Pitt (10-2)

19. Louisiana (11-1)

20. UTSA (11-1)

21. Clemson (9-3)

22. Wake Forest (10-2)

23. N.C. State (9-3)

24. Kentucky (9-3)

25. Arkansas (8-4)

This week’s dropouts: 21. Texas A&M, 22. Wisconsin

