This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – The way-too-early top 25 projections are already out there as the long countdown to the 2022 college football season begins.

Good luck figuring out a pecking order beyond the super powers with all of the coaching changes and player movement.

Completing the final Associated Press poll for the 2021 season was difficult enough with a full season of data to look at.

Here’s how I voted following Georgia’s 33-18 victory over Alabama in the national championship game on Monday night in Indianapolis:

1. Georgia (14-1): Kirby Smart proves that an elite defense can still win the championship as the Dawgs finally have their day.

2. Alabama (13-2): Don’t worry about Nick Saban, who returns the Heisman Trophy winner (Bryce Young) and the nation’s top defensive player (Will Anderson).

3. Cincinnati (13-1): The Bearcats were the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff and were slightly more competitive in their national semifinal than the Big Ten champion.

4. Michigan (12-2): Jim Harbaugh did a remarkable job getting the Wolverines back in the national spotlight. Will Captain Comeback come back to Ann Arbor or can the NFL lure him back?

5. Baylor (12-2): The Bears had the best non-playoff season after winning the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl.

6. Ohio State (11-2): C.J. Stroud and Jaxson Smith-Njigba set the tone for what should be a special 2022 for the Buckeyes with their spectacular performances in the 48-45 Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

7. Oklahoma State (12-2): The Pokes of Stillwater were a half-yard away from winning the Big 12 and bounced back from the agonizing defeat to Baylor with an impressive victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

8. Notre Dame (11-2): The Fighting Irish open up the 2022 season at Ohio State.

9. Utah (10-4): Kyle Whittingham has taken the Utes from solid Mountain West program to Pac-12 champion. Now the Utes are being talked about as a possible CFP team next season.

10. Michigan State (11-2): Mel Tucker rebuilt the Spartans and reset the market for college football coaches salaries.

11. Oklahoma (11-2)

12. Ole Miss (10-3)

13. Pitt (11-3)

14. Louisiana (13-1)

15. Utah State (11-3): The Aggies, picked sixth (last) in the Mountain Division, finished Blake Anderson’s first season with a MWC title and a bowl win over a Pac-12 team. And one of the only quarterbacks Utah State lost to in 2021, Levi Williams, has moved from Laramie to Logan.

16. San Diego State (12-2): Brady Hoke and the Aztecs capped an impressive season with a 38-24 beating of UTSA in Texas.

17. Kentucky (10-3)

18. Clemson (10-3)

19. Wake Forest (11-3)

20. Arkansas (9-4)

21. Houston (12-2)

22. UTSA (12-2)

23. BYU (10-3): The Cougars, who are 21-4 over the past two seasons as an independent and heading to the Big 12 in 2023, will host Wyoming on Sept. 24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

24. Oregon (10-4)

25. Air Force (10-3): Haaziq Daniels shredded Louisville in the passing game during the First Responder Bowl after the Falcons did not attempt a pass in their regular-season finale against UNLV. No matter how you feel about Troy Calhoun, the man can coach.

